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Press Releases

ChemoMetec enters collaboration agreement with Roche Diagnostics

August 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 311

After entering a Letter of Intent with Roche Diagnostics in February 2026, aiming to pursue a collaboration with the goal of creating synergies between the parties’ solutions in the field of bioprocess monitoring, ChemoMetec and Roche Diagnostics have today entered a collaboration agreement.

The agreement covers the development of a connection kit between the Roche-owned Cedex® Bio Analyzer and the ChemoMetec-owned Xcytomatic® 30 (XM30) cell counting analyzer, as well as aspects of the subsequent commercialization of the connectivity solution.

Roche will be responsible for the design of the connection kit and for the verification and validation activities. The connection kit is intended to result in a connectivity solution on hard- and software level, establishing a flawless integration and connection between the ChemoMetec XM30 and the Roche Cedex® Bio Analyzer.  

The two parties commit to a joint go-to-market strategy to actively co-promote the combined solution to current and prospective customers, but each party will remain the sole seller of its respective instrument and analyzers.

Additional Information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.


Attachment


Collaboration Diagnostics
Roche
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