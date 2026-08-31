Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investor Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for immune-fibrotic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Mor will deliver a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. Dr. Mor’s prerecorded presentation will be webcast and will be available starting on September 11, 2026 at 7:00 am ET. The link to access the webcast is included below and is also available at the Events section of the Chemomab website.

Dr. Mor and Dr. Reg Seeto, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher Medicine Corporation (Scipher), will be attending the H.C. Wainwright Conference in New York City in person and will be co-hosting 1x1 investor meetings September 14-16, 2026. On July 8, 2026 Chemomab and Scipher announced a definitive merger agreement, which is expected to close before year-end. Based on its pioneering work in immunology precision medicine, Scipher plans to advance Chemomab’s first-in-class anti-CCL24 antibody nebokitug into a Phase 2 trial in rheumatoid arthritis, a $24 billion market opportunity with substantial unmet need.

Chemomab Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 11, 2026 Time: Available starting at 7:00 am ET for 90 days Format: Prerecorded webcast presentation Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/ef4e7ef6-a1dd-461a-9656-29523cdc694d



For information on attending the 2026 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, contact your representative or click here.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for immune-fibrotic diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed nebokitug, a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening immune-fibrotic diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from five clinical trials of nebokitug, including the Phase 2 SPRING trial in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis. For more information, visit: chemomab.com.

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine is driving the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology and proprietary data, through its SPECTRA™ and associated data platforms. Scipher has one of the industry’s largest RA genomic data assets and biobanks in addition to electronic medical record data for more than 3 million rheumatology patients. It developed and markets PrismRA®, a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects more than 20 million patients globally. For more information, visit www.sciphermedicine.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the structure, timing and completion of the proposed merger; the parties’ ability to consummate the proposed transaction and the private placement financing; the combined company’s cash position after closing of the proposed merger and expected cash runway of the combined company; the combined company’s expected listing on Nasdaq and ticker symbol after closing of the proposed merger; expectations regarding the ownership structure of the combined company; the expected executive officers of the combined company; the future operations of the combined company; the expected issuance of the CVRs and the contingent payments contemplated by the CVRs; the nature, strategy and focus of the combined company; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of the combined company; anticipated clinical drug development activities and related timelines, including the expected timing for trial initiation, data and other clinical results; and other statements that are not historical fact. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on management’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the combined company will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the combined company’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the merger are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, if at all; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the merger and the ability of each of Chemomab and Scipher to consummate the merger; risks related to Chemomab’s ability to manage its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the merger pending closing; risks related to the failure or delay in obtaining required approvals from any governmental or quasi-governmental entity necessary to consummate the merger; the risk that as a result of adjustments to the exchange ratio, Chemomab shareholders and Scipher stockholders could own more or less of the combined company than is currently anticipated; risks related to the market price of Chemomab’s ordinary shares relative to the value suggested by the exchange ratio; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger; the uncertainties associated with Chemomab’s and Scipher’s product candidates, as well as risks associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of such product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; risks related to the inability of the combined company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the merger, including with respect to future financial and operating results; the risk that the related private placement financing is not consummated or is not consummated on the terms and in the amounts currently anticipated; the risk of potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with employees, suppliers or other parties resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; and those uncertainties and factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Chemomab’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and Chemomab’s other filings from time to time with the SEC. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth therein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Neither Chemomab nor Scipher undertakes or accepts any duty to make any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, Chemomab has confidentially submitted to the SEC a draft registration statement on Form S-4 and intends to publicly file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement of Chemomab and a prospectus of the combined company, together with other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. This press release is not a substitute for the registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Chemomab may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed merger. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF CHEMOMAB ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHEMOMAB, SCIPHER, THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus (when available), and other documents containing important information about Chemomab and Scipher, once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov , or by contacting Chemomab’s Investor Relations department at the contact information provided in this press release.

Participants in the Solicitation

Chemomab, Scipher and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Chemomab’s shareholders in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding Chemomab’s directors and executive officers is available in Chemomab’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year-ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation, which may differ from those of Chemomab’s shareholders generally, will be included in the registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed merger, when they become available. Investors and security holders should read the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials carefully and in their entirety when they become available before making any voting or investment decisions.

Contact:

Media and Investors:

Barbara Lindheim

Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com

IR@chemomab.com