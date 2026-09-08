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Press Releases

Chemed Corporation to Present at the Jefferies 2026 Healthcare Services Conference

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

CINCINNATI, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the Jefferies 2026 Healthcare Services and Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at approximately 10:55 a.m. (CT) at the 1 Hotel in Nashville.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed, along with the presentation materials, through the Chemed website at www.chemed.com (Investor Relations). The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours of the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

CONTACT:Michael D. Witzeman
 (513) 762-6714
  



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