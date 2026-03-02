SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Charles River Laboratories to Present at TD Cowen and Barclays Conferences

March 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences, including:



  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd, at 9:50 a.m. ET; and
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10th, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus, business developments, and recent trends.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for at least two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Massachusetts Events
Charles River Laboratories
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Boston, Massachusetts, USA city skyline on the river
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Boston
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel