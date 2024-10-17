SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Charles River Laboratories Schedules Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

October 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release third-quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, November 6th, before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Wednesday, November 6th, at 9:30 a.m. ET.


Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.criver.com. A replay will be accessible through the same website.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Kick Off With J&J, Bluebird in Tough Spot, Novo-Catalent Deal Under Fire, More
October 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Gets Q3 Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance on Strong Darzalex Sales
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA Headquarters, iStock, Grandbrothers
Adcomms
Stealth’s Ultrarare Disease Candidate Might Not Meet Bar for Approval: FDA
October 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
United States and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi Biologics Faces Uncertain Future in the U.S. After BIOSECURE Blow
October 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves