Charles River Laboratories and MEDIPOST Sign Non-Exclusive MOU to Advance GMP Testing Solutions

Partnership showcases a forward-looking collaboration model that highlights advanced testing expertise

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRL #CDMO--Charles River Laboratories (CRL) and MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 078160) have entered into a strategic, non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on GMP-compliant testing, as well as broader commercial and marketing efforts to advance cell therapy development and commercialization. The partnership will leverage Charles River’s expertise in biologics and cell therapy GMP testing to support MEDIPOST’s global cell therapy pipeline, starting in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America (NA) regions, with possible expansion into Middle East and Europe.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with MEDIPOST and collaborate with a top global cell therapy developer, assisting at both clinical and commercialization phases,” said Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Charles River. “By collaborating with industry leaders, we aim to expand GMP testing capabilities and help ensure that safe, compliant products reach patients more efficiently.”

Charles River will provide specialized expertise in biologics quality control, viral testing, release testing, and other GMP-compliant services, supporting MEDIPOST from development through commercialization. Through this non-exclusive MOU, Charles River continues to advance efficient, high-quality, and compliant development pathways for advanced biologics, particularly within the APAC region. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating access to safe, effective cell therapies across global markets.

“We are pleased to announce this collaborative partnership with Charles River Laboratories, a true global-standard player and services provider in the field of biologics research and development,” said Antonio (Tony) Lee, Global President and Board Director at MEDIPOST.

“With over 14 years of commercial-stage allogeneic cell therapy product manufacturing and release experience, treating more than 36,000 patients within South Korea, MEDIPOST is now expanding into global regions starting with APAC and North America. Our partnership with Charles River will help us pave solid paths to efficient and compliant commercial pathways in multiple regulatory jurisdictions across the globe.”

Biologics Testing Solutions

Charles River Laboratories provides comprehensive biologics testing, scientific expertise, and regulatory guidance to help keep development programs on track. As a global partner with GMP-compliant facilities across North America and Europe, the company supports biologics and advanced therapy programs across multiple modalities through an integrated, end-to-end approach. By reducing reliance on fragmented vendor networks, Charles River helps minimize operational risk, strengthen regulatory readiness, and accelerate progress toward clinical and commercial approval.

About MEDIPOST

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (MSC) therapies for degenerative diseases including knee Osteoarthritis. The company has a regulatory-approved allogeneic stem cell product – CARTISTEM® on the market in South Korea with Phase 3 pivotal studies ongoing in Japan and the U.S., and an additional pipeline of regenerative medicine products built on its proprietary stem cell technology platform with a focus on scalable, off-the-shelf therapeutic approaches. Learn more at www.medi-post.com.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

Charles River Investor Contact:

Todd Spencer

Corporate Vice President,

Investor Relations

781.222.6455

todd.spencer@crl.com



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Amy Cianciaruso

Corporate Senior Vice President,

Chief Communications Officer

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