Charles River Introduces Global Biotech Incubator Program

Program offers biotechnology developers access to extensive scientific expertise and a wide ecosystem of discovery, development and manufacturing capabilities

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the launch of the Charles River Incubator Program (CIP), specializing in supporting early-stage biotechnology companies in the discovery, development and phase-appropriate manufacturing of advanced therapies.





“The Charles River Incubator Program launch, through our Global Innovation Center of Excellence, demonstrates a continued commitment to the global biotechnology industry by offering knowledge, connectivity, and priority access to the Charles River portfolio,” said Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Charles River.

Building on the success of the Company’s established global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Accelerator Program (CAP), the CIP focuses on nurturing innovative start-up and early-stage biotechnology companies. The objective of the CIP is to form a strong foundation for commercial viability as its participants gain momentum with the goal of imparting cost-effective, consultative regulatory and quality expertise, personnel training initiatives, and enabling access to laboratory space and equipment. Developers are invited to apply to be part of the next cohort today:

CIP – Incubates biotechnology developers in the discovery phase, 24+ months from Investigational New Drug (IND) or Clinical Trial Application (CTA) submission.

– Incubates biotechnology developers in the discovery phase, 24+ months from Investigational New Drug (IND) or Clinical Trial Application (CTA) submission. CAP – Accelerates advanced therapy developers 18-24 months from IND or CTA submission.

Leveraging a Concept to Cure Portfolio

The CIP and CAP are reinforced by the Company’s Global Innovation Center of Excellence (CoE), strategically positioned and fully integrated at the heart of Charles River’s extensive virtual and physical network. The Global Innovation CoE amalgamates a cross-functional team of scientific, regulatory and manufacturing experts in:

Drug Discovery

Safety Assessment

Research Models

Clinical to Commercial Contract Development and Manufacturing

Microbial Solutions

Based out of the Company’s contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) CoE located in the Alderley Park campus, the UK’s largest, single-site life science ecosystem, the Global Innovation CoE is geared to foster and accelerate life sciences innovation, with enhanced access to life sciences and biotechnology experts.

In alignment with the Company’s strategic areas of interest and commitment to driving innovation, the applicant selection process remains at the discretion of Charles River and the next cohort shortlist will be identified in conjunction with the upcoming Cell and Gene Therapy Summit, March 4, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

Our Experts: An Extension of Your Team

Bolstering its concept to cure capabilities, Charles River is proud to showcase a world-class team of scientific experts across the drug development continuum, providing broad experience and consultative advice.

With distinguished operational, quality, and regulatory experts including previous FDA, EMA, and MHRA advisors, the integrated network of Charles River professionals has supported thousands of IND and CTA submissions, reducing overall risk and setting programs up for success.

Meet with a Charles River expert at Advanced Therapies Week, January 20-23, 2025, in Dallas, TX to discuss the Global Innovation CoE, CIP, and how our cross-functional team and fit-for purpose facilities can support your program from concept to cure. Schedule a meeting: https://bit.ly/3ZjKKla

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

