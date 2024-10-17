Champions Oncology Announces Agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine

Champions Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:CSBR), a leader in the development of advanced preclinical oncology solutions, is pleased to announce a licensing agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine through the Center for Technology Licensing (CTL), part of Enterprise Innovation at Weill Cornell Medicine. This strategic collaboration will allow Champions Oncology to distribute and commercialize Weill Cornell Medicine’s extensive bank of hematological patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, generated by Dr. Giorgio Inghirami, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the institution and a member of the Englander Institute for Precision Medicine and Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center.

Through this agreement, Champions Oncology will hold exclusive rights, for a limited time, to offer services leveraging Weill Cornell Medicine’s models, and will serve as a repository to distribute these models to academic institutions worldwide. This collaboration enhances Champions Oncology’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in the heme-oncology space.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to collaborate with Weill Cornell Medicine,” said Ronnie Morris, MD, CEO at Champions Oncology. “Dr. Inghirami is globally renowned for his expertise in generating hematological PDX models. The addition of these models to our portfolio will further solidify our position as a leader in the heme-oncology field. Our extensive experience in commercializing clinically relevant, pretreated hematological models will ensure rapid and scalable access to these unique PDXs for both our biopharma partners and academic institutions.”

The Center for Technology Licensing at Weill Cornell Medicine played a crucial role in negotiating the licensing agreement and brokering this relationship with Champions Oncology as part of Enterprise Innovation’s mission to accelerate the best of biomedical innovation to market and translate groundbreaking research by Weill Cornell Medicine faculty into transformational care solutions. Enterprise Innovation provides a bridge between academic researchers and industry stakeholders.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

