CervoMed to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders (CervoMed or the Company), today announced that Matthew Winton, Ph.D., Chief Commercial and Business Officer, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference, being held virtually on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Presentation Details

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 11:25 – 11:55 AM ET

Webcast Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717092&tp_key=1ddfafa563&sti=crvo

The webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. The Company’s recently completed Phase 2b trial evaluated neflamapimod in patients with DLB.

Investor Contact:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

Investors@cervomed.com

617-430-7579