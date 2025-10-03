CervoMed to Participate in the 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders (CervoMed or the Company), today announced that Company management will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings at the upcoming 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference being held in New York, NY, on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Panel Details

Title: “Small Firms Tackling Blockbuster Indications”

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM ET

To request a meeting or for more details about the Conference, please reach out to your institutional representative at Roth.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. The Company’s recently completed Phase 2b trial evaluated neflamapimod in patients with DLB.

Investor Contact:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

Investors@cervomed.com

617-430-7579