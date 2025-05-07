SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CervoMed to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

May 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders (CervoMed or the Company), today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference being held in New York, NY, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Presentation Details
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Time: 5:00 – 5:30 PM ET
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/ff005743-cd3c-4c4c-bd4d-ba8d0c84c859

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/.

About CervoMed
CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause clinical disease expression in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB.

Investor Contact:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
Investors@cervomed.com
617-430-7579


