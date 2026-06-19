CervoMed Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders (CervoMed or the Company), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of 2,500,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $4.00 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be $10 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The common stock described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282494) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 10, 2024. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders. Its lead drug candidate, neflamapimod, is an oral small molecule targeting critical disease processes underlying degenerative disorders of the brain by inhibiting a key enzyme involved in neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. CervoMed’s recently completed Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial evaluated neflamapimod in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), enriched for those without Alzheimer’s disease co-pathology, and the Company announced alignment with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a potential registration path for neflamapimod in DLB in November 2025. Initiation of a Phase 3 trial in DLB is subject to the establishment of a partnership and/or additional financing. CervoMed also recently completed enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating neflamapimod in nonfluent variant primary progressive aphasia, a subtype of frontotemporal disorders, from which interim biomarker data is anticipated in the early fourth quarter of 2026, and expects the first patient to be dosed with neflamapimod in the EXPERTS-ALS Phase 2a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2026



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, regarding the intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future of the Company, including, but not limited to: the timing, size and expectation of the closing of the offering; and expectations regarding market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “aims,” “seeks,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” “potential,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “continue,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes (including the negative of these terms) may identify these forward-looking statements. Although there is believed to be reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the satisfaction of the closing conditions to and consummation of the offering; the Company’s available cash resources, the availability of additional funds on acceptable terms or at all, and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the results of the Company’s clinical trials; the Company’s ability to successfully enter into a partnership to advance neflamapimod into Phase 3 for DLB in a timely manner, on acceptable terms, or at all; the likelihood and timing of any regulatory approval of neflamapimod or the nature of any feedback the Company may receive from the FDA or other regulators; the Company’s ability to maintain the intellectual property protection afforded by the Company’s patent portfolio; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the future; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical conflicts; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 13, 2026, and other filings that the Company may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except to the extent required by law.



Contacts

Media:

Lisa Guiterman

Biongage Communications

lisa.guiterman@gmail.com

202-330-3431

Investor Relations:

Argot Partners

cervomed@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902