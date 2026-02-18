Cerus Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on March 2, 2026

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results will be released on Monday, March 2, 2026, after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 P.M. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business overview and outlook.

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Cerus website at http://ir.cerus.com. Participants may register for the call here. While not required, interested participants are encouraged to join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

A replay will be available on Cerus’ website and will be available approximately three hours after the call through March 23, 2026.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. In the U.S., the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex), a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the U.S. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cerus, INTERCEPT and the Cerus logo are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

