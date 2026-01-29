SUBSCRIBE
Certara to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26th, 2025

January 29, 2026 
RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 before market open on Thursday, February 26th, 2026. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 8:30AM ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,600 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.  

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
certara@pancomm.com


