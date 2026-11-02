Ceribell Expands Its Point-of-Care Brain Monitoring Platform with Commercial Launch of Delirium Monitoring Solution

Commercial launch follows successful pilot, with customers reporting improved clinical decision-making and greater confidence in care decisions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceribell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced the commercial launch of its delirium monitoring solution on its point-of-care brain monitoring platform. Ceribell combines seizure detection and delirium monitoring in a single system using one headband, leveraging proprietary AI-powered algorithms to continuously analyze brain activity and deliver objective neurological trends at the bedside. It is the first and only FDA-cleared device used to aid in delirium screening and monitoring, following the Company’s December 2025 FDA 510(k) clearance.¹

Delirium, a clinical state characterized by an acute change in attention and awareness, is a common and serious neurological condition affecting ~30% of all ICU patients,² including up to 80% of those who are mechanically ventilated.³ It is associated with a 10% higher six-month mortality risk for every day it is experienced, longer hospital stays,⁴ and a 60% higher risk of post-ICU dementia.⁵ Despite its prevalence and severity, delirium, particularly the hypoactive subtype, often goes unrecognized because current assessment methods rely on intermittent, subjective bedside evaluations.

Hypoactive delirium and nonconvulsive seizures can present similarly in critically ill patients, and the Ceribell platform provides EEG-based monitoring for both. In critical care environments, the delirium monitoring solution continuously analyzes EEG segments to detect patterns associated with delirium and delivers these AI-enabled monitoring capabilities on the same hardware as Ceribell’s well-established seizure detection solution. Working alongside bedside clinical evaluations, the delirium monitoring solution alerts clinicians to support timely delirium screening and continuous patient monitoring. The commercial launch follows a successful pilot across multiple hospitals that had previously used the Ceribell platform for seizure detection.

“This device gives us the opportunity to test different interventions in individual patients to see what works to reduce their delirium burden. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on one-size-fits-all medical guidelines, we can now tailor treatment strategies directly to each patient. Delirium is often hard to recognize at the bedside. Continuous, objective EEG-based information gives clinicians another tool to screen for and monitor delirium in individual patients,” said Dr. Juliana Barr, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Stanford University.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) of up to $2,171 per eligible Medicare patient case utilizing Ceribell’s AI-enabled delirium monitoring solution, effective October 1, 2026, subject to CMS eligibility criteria and payment rules.⁶ The NTAP is designed by CMS to support hospital adoption of innovative technologies, helping eligible hospitals offset the cost of new technology for qualifying inpatient cases, up to the payment cap and subject to CMS criteria and payment rules.

“Delirium is difficult to recognize in a busy ICU, and objective bedside monitoring gives clinicians valuable additional information,” said Jane Chao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Ceribell. “Our pilot demonstrated that real-time data helps frontline teams intervene earlier and validate their treatment choices. Expanding access to this technology is a critical step toward our vision of establishing a new neurological vital sign.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the commercial launch of AI-enabled delirium monitoring capabilities on the Ceribell System, expected customer adoption and usage, and the availability of reimbursement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope,” and other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Such risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those related to regulatory approvals, clinical use and adoption, clinical outcomes, market acceptance, competition, and other factors, are described under the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These filings are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov and on Ceribell’s website at https://investors.ceribell.com . Ceribell undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Ceribell, Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for use in detecting seizures and aiding in delirium screening and monitoring in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit https://www.ceribell.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Brian Johnston

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Media Contact

Laura Hartlieb

Press@ceribell.com

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