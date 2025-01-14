Cerebras Systems and Mayo Clinic Unveil Best in Class Genomic Foundation Model

Rheumatoid Arthritis diagnostic model demonstrates state-of-the-art accuracy to improve diagnostics and personalized treatments

ROCHESTER, Minn. & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebras Systems, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, announced significant progress in developing artificial intelligence tools to advance patient care, today at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Together, Cerebras and Mayo Clinic have developed a world-class genomic foundation model designed to support physicians and patients.





The model is designed to improve diagnostics and personalize treatment selection, with an initial focus on Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). RA treatment presents a significant clinical challenge, often requiring multiple attempts to find effective medications for individual patients. Traditional approaches examining single genetic markers have shown limited success in predicting treatment response.

The genomic model was trained by mixing publicly available human reference genome data with Mayo’s comprehensive patient exome data. The human reference genome is a digital DNA sequence representing a composite, “idealized” version of the human genome. It serves as a standard framework against which individual human genomes can be compared, enabling researchers to identify genetic variations. In contrast to models trained exclusively on human reference genome, Mayo’s genomic foundation model demonstrates significantly better results on genomic variant classification because it was trained on data sourced from 500 Mayo Clinic patients. As more patient data is incorporated into training, the team expects continuous improvement in model quality.

The team designed new benchmarks to evaluate the model’s clinically relevant capabilities, such as detecting specific medical conditions from DNA data, addressing a gap in publicly available benchmarks, which focus primarily on identifying structural elements like regulatory or functional regions. The Mayo Clinic Genomic Foundation Model demonstrates state-of-the-art accuracy in several key areas: 68-100% accuracy in RA benchmarks, 96% accuracy in cancer predisposing prediction, and 83% accuracy in cardiovascular phenotype prediction.

“Our clinicians will be able to make more informed decisions based on genomic data, significantly reducing the time it takes to find the right treatment and – more importantly – reducing the physical toll on patients,” says Matthew Callstrom, M.D. Chair of the Department of Radiology in the Midwest, Medical Director for the Strategy Department and the Generative AI Program at Mayo Clinic. “Mayo is committed to fundamentally transforming healthcare by using the most advanced AI technology. We’ve been able to develop AI tools with such promise in less than a year, in part, because of our collaboration with Cerebras that enabled us to create this state-of-the-art AI model for genomics.”

“Mayo’s genomic foundation model sets a new bar for genomic models, excelling not only in standard tasks like predicting functional and regulatory properties of DNA but also enabling discoveries of complex correlations between genetic variants and medical conditions,” says Natalia Vassilieva, Field CTO at Cerebras Systems. “Unlike current approaches focused on single-variant associations, this model enables the discovery of connections where collections of variants contribute to a particular condition.”

The rapid development of these models - typically a multi-year endeavor - was accelerated by training Mayo Clinic’s custom models on the Cerebras AI platform. The Mayo Genomic Foundation Model represents significant steps toward enhancing clinical decision support and advancing precision medicine.

For more information, please visit Mayo Clinic News Network or the Cerebras Mayo Customer Spotlight.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to accelerate generative AI by building from the ground up a new class of AI supercomputer. Our flagship product, the CS-3 system, is powered by the world’s largest and fastest commercially available AI processor, our Wafer-Scale Engine-3. CS-3s are quickly and easily clustered together to make the largest AI supercomputers in the world, and make placing models on the supercomputers dead simple by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Cerebras Inference delivers breakthrough inference speeds, empowering customers to create cutting-edge AI applications. Leading corporations, research institutions, and governments use Cerebras solutions for the development of pathbreaking proprietary models, and to train open-source models with millions of downloads. Cerebras solutions are available through the Cerebras Cloud and on premise. For further information, visit cerebras.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts



Media Contact

PR@zmcommunications.com