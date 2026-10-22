Cepheid Earns Three 2026 IMV ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards for Customer Satisfaction, Service, and System Performance

New recognition at IDWeek reflects independent feedback from clinical laboratory professionals and Cepheid's commitment to delivering A Better Way

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepheid, a Danaher company, and a leader in molecular diagnostics, will be recognized today during IDWeek as the proud recipient of three 2026 IMV ServiceTrak™ awards in Molecular Diagnostics: Customer Satisfaction, Service, and System Performance.

The awards recognize manufacturers that excel in delivering value to clinical laboratories, based on independent feedback from laboratory professionals using diagnostic systems in real-world settings. Each year, the ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards draw on interviews conducted across nearly 2,000 clinical testing locations representing more than 4,000 instruments.

These honors underscore Cepheid's continued focus on helping healthcare providers deliver A Better Way through timely diagnostic insights, reliable technology, responsive service, and a customer-centric experience.

"These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect the trust of the laboratory professionals who rely on our solutions every day," said Luke Maitland, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Cepheid. "Delivering A Better Way means turning innovation into impact by helping healthcare teams access timely, actionable answers when they matter most. We are grateful for our customers' trust and committed to meeting the evolving needs of patients around the world."

"Winning the ServiceTrak™ Best of awards for Customer Satisfaction, Service, and System performance reflects real feedback from the clinical lab professionals who use Cepheid's GeneXpert® systems every day," said Richa Singh, VP Strategic Insights, at IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group. "These awards are grounded in independent, data-driven research, which makes them one of the most credible benchmarks in the industry."

About IMV's ServiceTrak™ Program

Each year, IMV, a Science and Medicine Group (SMG) company, produces a series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ reports derived from research conducted directly with clinical lab professionals across the United States. The ServiceTrak Program represents an independent analysis of service trends in multiple laboratory diagnostic modalities and includes manufacturer ratings for 38 attributes to determine what drives probability of repurchase and customer satisfaction. ServiceTrak has been the industry benchmark for over 25 years.

About Cepheid

Cepheid, a Danaher company and a leader in molecular diagnostics, is dedicated to improving healthcare by pioneering molecular diagnostics that combine speed, accuracy, and flexibility. Cepheid's GeneXpert® systems and Xpert® tests automate highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, providing A Better Way for institutions of any size to perform world-class PCR testing. Cepheid's broad test portfolio spans respiratory infections, blood virology, women's and sexual health, TB and emerging infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infectious diseases, oncology, and human genetics. The company's solutions deliver actionable results where they are needed most—from central laboratories and hospitals to near-patient settings. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

Cepheid is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher is a global life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Together, Cepheid and Danaher partner with customers to solve their toughest challenges —with speed and certainty. For more information, visit http://www.danaher.com.

For Cepheid Media Inquiries:



media.communications@cepheid.com

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SOURCE Cepheid