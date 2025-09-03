SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. A fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9th at 4:50 PM ET.

The live audio webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals, plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and ultimately deliver medicines that are transformational for patients. We are pioneering a new class of potential therapies within our orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist program for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), impaired attention, cognitive deficits, and fatigue and other symptoms across neurological, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


Massachusetts Europe Events
