CenExel Appoints Dr. Sy Pretorius as Chief Executive Officer

DRAPER, Utah, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenExel Clinical Research ("CenExel" or the "Company"), a leading, wholly-owned clinical research site network, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sy Pretorius as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1st, 2026. Dr. Pretorius succeeds Ryan Brooks, who will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Pretorius will focus on growing CenExel's strategic partnerships, advancing its therapeutic area capabilities, expanding the Company's footprint to new markets, and further entrenching the Company's "centers of excellence" operational reputation to position CenExel as the premier clinical trial site network.

"Sy is a seasoned executive with a proven track record leading scaled pharmaceutical organizations," said Tom O'Rourke, Partner at BayPine LP and Chairman of the Company's Board. "As CenExel embarks on its next chapter of growth, Sy's unique combination of management and scientific expertise will enable the Company to meaningfully enhance its value proposition to pharma sponsors, patients, and employees. CenExel strengthened its operational foundation and sharpened its differentiated therapeutic capabilities under Ryan's leadership, and we thank him for his many contributions."

Dr. Pretorius joins CenExel with more than three decades of experience in clinical research leadership, spanning senior executive and management roles where he was instrumental in driving global clinical development programs, early-phase research, and integrated clinical trial services. His background and training as a physician equip him to approach drug development with an eye for both scientific strategy as well as operational execution, underpinned by a patient-first approach.

"It is an honor to join CenExel at such an exciting time for clinical research," said Dr. Pretorius. "CenExel has established a strong reputation for scientific rigor and operational excellence, and the Company's commitment to patient-centric research and care is admirable and energizing. I look forward to working closely with our talented team across the network to continue building on CenExel's momentum."

Dr. Pretorius currently serves as CEO of Ergomed Group, where he leads value creation efforts across the PrimeVigilance, Ergomed CRO and ADAMAS businesses after the group transitioned from the public market to private equity ownership. Prior to joining Ergomed, he served as Chief Operating Officer at EVERSANA, where he led drug and device commercialization services. Earlier, as President of Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer at PAREXEL, he oversaw a $3.6 billion global P&L and led more than 16,000 employees worldwide.

"It has been an incredible privilege to lead CenExel and work alongside such a dedicated and talented team," said Mr. Brooks. "I'm proud of the site network that we have built, with our entire team focused on advancing clinical research and improving access to new therapies. Sy is a highly respected executive with deep experience in our industry, and I am confident that his leadership will help CenExel to achieve new heights."

Media Contact:



George Protopapadakis



Public Relations



CenExel



g.protopapadakis@cenexel.com

About CenExel



CenExel is a leading, wholly owned clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials, leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

Located across multiple major metro areas, CenExel's Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel's expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical, and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit www.cenexelresearch.com

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SOURCE CenExel Clinical Research