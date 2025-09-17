Celltrion Pharm Signs Strategic Trilateral Agreement with Becton Dickinson and BD Korea to Accelerate Global PFS CMO Business

Strengthen the PFS CMO business through a long-term partnership with global syringe leader BD

Expand the global customer network by leveraging the BD&CMO Partnership Program

Triple production capacity of the Cheongju plant by 2030, up from the current annual output of 16 million syringes

CHEONGJU, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AutoInjector--Celltrion Pharm (KOSDAQ: 068706), a South Korean biopharmaceutical firm, said on September 16 that it has inked a strategic trilateral agreement with a multinational syringe manufacturer, Becton Dickinson France S.A.S. (BD), and its Korean branch BD Korea. The signing ceremony took place at Celltrion Pharm’s research center in Songdo, Incheon, with its President Yoo Young-ho in attendance alongside key officials from BD and BD Korea.

Under the three-way agreement, Celltrion Pharm will establish a long-term partnership with BD and implement joint strategies to secure global clients. By combining its advanced contract manufacturing (CMO) capabilities with BD’s extensive customer network, Celltrion Pharm aims to accelerate the growth of its prefilled syringe (PFS) CMO business for pharmaceutical companies in both domestic and international markets.

Notably, Celltrion Pharm will leverage the BD&CMO Partnership Program to promote its PFS CMO capabilities to BD’s key global clients. Acting as a networking platform, the program connects BD’s worldwide client base with qualified CMO companies and recommends appropriate partners based on client needs, thereby fostering new business collaborations.

To address rising demand for PFS production, Celltrion Pharm is expanding its production line at the Cheongju plant. With an annual production capacity of up to 16 million syringes, the three-story, 2,315㎡ plant currently operates a PFS line capable of handling the entire process, from drug substance formulation to filling, Visual inspection, assembly, labeling, and packaging. The new production base will be built on 13,554㎡ of available land by 2030. Once operational, the new facility is expected to triple the total PFS production capacity.

The Cheongju plant, which obtained the global GMP certification in 2023, manufactures Celltrion’s autoimmune disease treatments Remsima SC and Yuflyma. It is also equipped to produce three types of PFS formulations: Auto-Injector (AI), Prefilled Syringe (PFS), and Prefilled Syringe-S (Safety Device). A key advantage is its ability to produce both the high-demand Auto-Injector and the Prefilled Syringe-S type simultaneously.

Celltrion Pharm views the agreement as a key milestone in expanding its PFS CMO business globally by leveraging BD’s extensive customer network. Building on its differentiated PFS production capabilities, the company will continue to strengthen the competitiveness of its global CMO operations and drive the rapid acquisition of new customers.

Celltrion Pharm, Inc.

For PR inquiries

Si Young, Choi

+82-70-8675-7681

siyoung.choi@celltrionph.com

For PFS CMO Business inquiries

Yu Ju Han

+82-70-8675-7690

yuju.han@celltrionph.com