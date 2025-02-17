Cellistic Launches Allo Chassis™: Ready-to-use, immune-cloaked iPSC Cell Lines facilitating cost-effective cell therapy development

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cellistic, a pioneer in iPSC-based off-the-shelf cell therapy development and manufacturing services, announces the launch of its Allo Chassis™—ready-to-use, immune-cloaked iPSC cell lines derived from CD34+ and CD4+ T-cell primary cells. These innovative cell lines represent a substantial leap forward in cell line development, effectively reducing both timelines and costs. Leveraging Cellistic’s extensive expertise in iPSCs, including in the development of T-cell based treatments, the Allo Chassis™ cell lines set a new standard in the cell therapy market with their unprecedented technology, developed in accordance with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards.





At the heart of Cellistic’s mission is the commitment to making cell therapy globally accessible by leveraging the significant advantages of iPSCs. The Allo Chassis™ cell lines embody this vision, giving therapeutic developers a novel resource to shorten their development timelines while reducing costs. With ready-to-use, immune-cloaked CD34+ and CD4+ T-cell derived iPSC cell lines, this new offering paves the way for faster market-ready therapies, ultimately improving patient access to essential treatments.

Innovation enabled by proprietary STAR-CRISPR™ gene editing technology

The Allo Chassis™ cell lines are immediately available, off-the-shelf resources edited using Cellistic’s proprietary STAR-CRISPR™ gene editing technology. This provides partners access to advanced gene editing capabilities with a clear intellectual property licensing route to commercialization. The cGMP Allo Chassis™ cell banks are produced with validated workflows, rigorous quality control, and state-of-the-art automation to ensure the delivery of high-quality, low-passage cell lines ready for therapeutic use.

“Allo Chassis™ provides therapeutic developers with iPSC starting material featuring the most commonly used gene modifications, resulting in the deletion of HLA class I and II. These off-the-shelf cell lines can be efficiently customized using our STAR-CRISPR™ gene editing technology, enabling rapid creation of product-specific master cell banks at a significantly reduced cost,” says Stefan Braam, Founder and CTO of Cellistic.

The Allo Chassis™ CD34+ and CD4+ T-cell derived immune-cloaked cell banks are immediately available for researchers and developers. With this innovative product, Cellistic reaffirms its commitment to supporting therapeutic developers with integrated, iPSC-based solutions for producing advanced cell therapies.

About Cellistic®

Cellistic specializes in process development and manufacture of immune cell therapies based on human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology using their Pulse™ and Echo™ Platform. Its focus and expertise in iPSC reprogramming, gene editing using its proprietary STAR-CRISPR™ technology and differentiation development, positions the company to be the partner of choice for innovative cell therapy developers to advance into clinic. Leveraging more than a decade of scientific and technical knowledge and experience, Cellistic possesses unique capabilities for the design and optimization of proprietary manufacturing platforms for iPSC-based cell therapies.

