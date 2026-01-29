Cellino Co-Founder Dr. Marinna Madrid Expands Role to Chief Product and Regulatory Officer and Joins Board of Directors

Expanded leadership reflects how AI is transforming both cell therapy manufacturing and the regulatory frameworks that govern it

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biomanufacturing--Cellino, a regenerative medicine company developing autonomous manufacturing systems for personalized cells, today announced the expansion of co-founder Dr. Marinna Madrid's role to Chief Product and Regulatory Officer and her appointment to the company's Board of Directors. The newly created position recognizes her leadership in building AI-integrated biomanufacturing and her growing influence in shaping how AI will be regulated in cell therapy production.

Dr. Madrid co-founded Cellino with a thesis that most observers considered premature: that AI and biology would converge to create manufacturing systems capable of outperforming anything humans could do manually. She built the company's platform on that premise, combining image-based machine learning, laser processing, and stem cell biology to produce patient-derived cells with precision and consistency that manual processes cannot match.

The platform uses closed-loop AI-based systems to monitor, analyze, and optimize cell manufacturing in real time. It continuously learns from every patient it processes, making decisions at speeds and scales that human operators cannot achieve while maintaining the precision that personalized medicine demands.

"When we started Cellino, the idea that AI would be foundational to cell therapy manufacturing felt like a reach," said Dr. Madrid. "Now it's obvious. The question has shifted from whether AI belongs in biomanufacturing to how we deploy it responsibly at scale. That's the challenge I'm most excited to take on: building both the technology and the regulatory infrastructure to bring these therapies to millions of patients."

Dr. Madrid's regulatory leadership has already produced landmark results. In May 2025, she led Cellino to secure the FDA's Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) designation, making Cellino the first iPSC-based technology to achieve this milestone. The designation validates the company's AI-driven approach and accelerates the regulatory pathway for therapies manufactured on its platform. She is now actively engaging with regulatory bodies worldwide to shape how AI will be integrated into cell therapy manufacturing more broadly.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Marinna to the board. One of the things I look for is whether a founder's scope expands with the opportunity in front of them. Marinna built Cellino's manufacturing platform on a thesis that proved exactly right, that AI and biology would converge to outperform manual processes. Now she's shaping how regulators worldwide will govern AI in cell therapy. That trajectory is rare, and the board will benefit enormously from her perspective,” said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Cellino Board Member and Co-Founder and Chairman of Recursion.

Dr. Madrid's expertise spans the disciplines converging to reshape cell therapy: physics, engineering, AI, laser optics, robotics, and stem cell biology. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Harvard University, where she co-invented laser-based intracellular delivery techniques. She holds multiple patents on physics-based cellular manipulation technologies and serves as a founding or invited member of organizations including the ISSCR Manufacturing, Clinical Translation, and Regulatory Committee; the JSRM-ISCT iPSC Committee; the Autologous iPSC-Based Cell Therapy Consortium; the Global Alliance for iPSC Therapies; and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapy Advisory Group.

About Cellino

Cellino builds manufacturing infrastructure for personalized regenerative medicine, from iPSC production through tissue and organ replacement. The company's platform enables the production of patient-derived cells with industrial-scale precision and reliability. Cellino has received an FDA Advanced Manufacturing Technology designation.

