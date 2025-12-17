Cellectar Biosciences Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Ionetix for Actinium-225 and Astatine-211 to Advance Targeted Alpha Therapies

Supports Development of Phospholipid Radioconjugate (PRC) CLR-225 for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and LANSING, Mich., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced a multi-year supply agreement with Ionetix Corporation, a leading cyclotron technology innovator and full-service radioisotope manufacturer, for two critical alpha-emitting radioisotopes: Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Astatine-211 (At-211).

Under the agreement, Ionetix will provide Cellectar with a reliable, clinical and commercial-scale supply of cGMP-grade Ac-225 and At-211 to support its drug development programs through clinical trials and into potential commercial launches of targeted alpha therapy (TAT) candidates.

“As we prepare for the future expansion of Cellectar’s radiotherapeutic pipeline beyond our beta and Auger emitter clinical programs and work to advance CLR-225 into clinical trials as a potential treatment for challenging solid tumor cancers such as pancreatic cancer, establishing a dependable and fully scalable supply of high-quality alpha-emitting isotopes is essential for the development of our targeted PRC pipeline,” said Jarrod Longcor, chief operating officer of Cellectar Biosciences. “This collaboration with Ionetix ensures sufficient supply of these isotopes moving forward.”

Cellectar’s proprietary phospholipid ether platform technology has demonstrated robust delivery of a wide variety of isotopes directly to tumor cells for a broad range of cancers. This unique capability allows Cellectar to identify the optimal isotope for the targeted tumor type. When paired with the platform, Ac-225 and At-211 are ideal alpha-emitting radioisotopes designed to deposit highly localized, high-energy radiation, that can destroy tumors while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

“We are excited to collaborate with Cellectar to support their mission to deliver life-extending therapies for cancer patients,” said David Eve, vice president of medical affairs at Ionetix. “We are currently installing a second cyclotron at our Michigan facility, which will now house two cyclotrons on-site—one dedicated to commercial-scale Ac-225 production and the other dedicated for At-211 production. Our cyclotron-based platform is designed to meet the growing demand for Ac-225 and the rapidly emerging need for At-211—both essential to advancing Cellectar’s next-generation TATs.”

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical radiopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments that deliver improved efficacy and better safety.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as “may,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plans,” or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to identify suitable collaborators, partners, licensees or purchasers for our product candidates and, if we are able to do so, to enter into binding agreements with regard to any of the foregoing, or to raise additional capital to support our operations, or our ability to fund our operations if we are unsuccessful with any of the foregoing. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

