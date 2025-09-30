Cell X Technologies and BioLamina enter a collaboration to advance standardization in iPSC-based therapeutics

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell X Technologies today announced a collaboration with BioLamina to integrate BioLamina's defined laminin reagents (Biolaminin®) with Cell X's Celligent™ platform, aiming to reduce variability and enhance reproducibility in advanced therapy manufacturing.

This collaboration underscores the critical role of pairing automation with high-quality, standardized reagents in building scalable, reliable, and GMP-compliant workflows for next-generation therapies. By incorporating BioLamina's full-length, human recombinant laminin-521 and laminin-511 isoforms (both research-use-only and GMP-compatible formulations) into predefined and optimized automated workflows, the partnership seeks to streamline iPSC culture and differentiation while minimizing operator-dependent variability.

"Cell X Technologies is committed to advancing automation in regenerative medicine by ensuring that best-in-class reagents are seamlessly integrated into our automated workflows for process characterization, development and manufacturing," said Lynne Frick, CEO, Cell X Technologies. "Our collaboration with BioLamina reflects a shared vision of reducing variability and increasing successes, especially during the critical transition from research to clinical application."

"Standardization, reproducibility, and physiological relevance are at the core of BioLamina's mission to improve patient outcomes and save lives," said Klaus Langhoff-Roos, CEO, BioLamina. "Partnering with Cell X Technologies enables us to showcase how full-length equals full-function. This, when combined with advanced automation platforms, can drive predictable consistency and scalability for iPSC-based manufacturing."

Using Cell X's walk-away automation and imaging, combined with BioLamina's high quality reagents, the collaboration highlights the common throughline between these complimentary technologies. This combination provides robust, reproducible, and regulator-ready cell therapy processes, enabling reliable therapeutic development and manufacturing across the regenerative medicine landscape.

About Cell X Technologies

Cell X Technologies, headquartered in Cleveland with applications labs in Woburn, MA, is revolutionizing cell processing. At the core of this revolution lies the transformative Celligent™ platform – a novel combination of robotics, imaging, and artificial intelligence that enables innovators to develop consistent, reproducible, and scalable GMP-compliant processes. The Celligent GMP platform addresses autologous iPSC-derived production and Celligent PD enables predictive allogeneic process development, as well as tissue engineering and artificial organ applications. www.cellxtechnologies.com

About BioLamina

BioLamina is a biotechnology company with a scientific base and heritage in matrix biology and cell culture research. It supports scientists who have struggled for decades to grow pluripotent stem cells and other primary cells in the lab. By providing tools for efficient and easy cell culture, BioLamina aims to ease the path towards safe and effective cell therapies and make better cell assays and models for increasing accuracy in drug discovery and development. The power of Biolaminin® substrates, developed by BioLamina, has been demonstrated in numerous publications, and they will continue to provide vital support to the stem cell community, from scientific concepts to clinical studies. Based in Stockholm (Sweden), the company currently employs 100 people. The company's main shareholders include Bure Equity AB (via Bure Growth), Lauxera Capital Partners, the Tryggvason family (the company's founders) and, Northislet. For more information, please visit: https://biolamina.com

Cell X Technologies



Karen Weisinger



VP, Science and Technology



kweisinger@cellxtechnologies.com

BioLamina



Elin Persson



Marketing Manger



Elin.persson@biolamina.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-x-technologies-and-biolamina-enter-a-collaboration-to-advance-standardization-in-ipsc-based-therapeutics-302569776.html

SOURCE Cell X Technologies, Inc