Cell-Easy Expands its GMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility to Support Growing Client Demand

New state-of-the-art class-B cleanrooms, development labs, and logistics upgrades accelerate scalable production of autologous & allogeneic cell therapies in compliance with FDA/EMA standards.
Toulouse, France –April 9th – Cell-Easy, a leading European Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in cell therapy, today announced the expansion of its GMP manufacturing facility to support the growing needs of global Biotech and Pharma companies. The upgrade includes x5 Grade B cleanrooms, advanced process development labs, and an optimized warehouse with LN2 storage—strengthening end-to-end solutions for any ATMPs.
Key Enhancements for Scalable Cell Therapy Production
Leadership Insight
"This expansion solidifies Cell-Easy’s role as a strategic partner in Cell Therapy," said Alexis Delbaere, CEO of Cell-Easy. "By integrating scalable infrastructure with stringent quality systems, we empower developers to transition seamlessly from preclinical to clinical manufacturing—reducing time-to-market for life-saving therapies."
Why It Matters
The enhanced facility optimizes material flow, personnel efficiency, and product traceability, critical for cell therapy CDMOs delivering GMP-grade materials worldwide. With this investment, Cell-Easy reinforces its commitment to:
About Cell-Easy
Cell-Easy is a science-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in cutting-edge cell therapies. We empower Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies with end-to-end solutions to accelerate the development, GMP manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative cell-based treatments, from preclinical stages to clinical approval.
Comprehensive Cell Therapy CDMO Services
Our expertise covers the entire cell therapy value chain, including:
Why Partner with Cell-Easy ?
For more information on Cell-Easy’s cell therapy CDMO services, visit https://www.cell-easy.com or contact: info@cell-easy.com .