Cell-Easy Expands its GMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility to Support Growing Client Demand

New state-of-the-art class-B cleanrooms, development labs, and logistics upgrades accelerate scalable production of autologous & allogeneic cell therapies in compliance with FDA/EMA standards.



Toulouse, France –April 9th – Cell-Easy, a leading European Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in cell therapy, today announced the expansion of its GMP manufacturing facility to support the growing needs of global Biotech and Pharma companies. The upgrade includes x5 Grade B cleanrooms, advanced process development labs, and an optimized warehouse with LN2 storage—strengthening end-to-end solutions for any ATMPs.