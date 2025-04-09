SUBSCRIBE
Cell-Easy Expands its GMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility to Support Growing Client Demand

April 9, 2025 | 
New state-of-the-art class-B cleanrooms, development labs, and logistics upgrades accelerate scalable production of autologous & allogeneic cell therapies in compliance with FDA/EMA standards.

Toulouse, France –April 9th – Cell-Easy, a leading European Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in cell therapy, today announced the expansion of its GMP manufacturing facility to support the growing needs of global Biotech and Pharma companies. The upgrade includes x5 Grade B cleanrooms, advanced process development labs, and an optimized warehouse with LN2 storage—strengthening end-to-end solutions for any ATMPs.

Key Enhancements for Scalable Cell Therapy Production

  1. Expanded Development Laboratories
    • Accelerated process optimization for adherent & suspension cell cultures.
    • Enhanced analytical testing (e.g., potency assays, process characterization) to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance.

  1. Five New Grade B Cleanrooms (Upgraded from Three)
    • Dedicated to autologous and allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing.
    • Equipped with advanced technologies compliant with FDA & EMA regulations.

  1. Reengineered Warehouse with LN2 Infrastructure
    • Improved cold-chain logistics with gaseous liquid nitrogen (LN2) storage for enhanced cell preservation.
    • Fully compliant with global regulatory standards.

Leadership Insight

"This expansion solidifies Cell-Easy’s role as a strategic partner in Cell Therapy," said Alexis Delbaere, CEO of Cell-Easy"By integrating scalable infrastructure with stringent quality systems, we empower developers to transition seamlessly from preclinical to clinical manufacturing—reducing time-to-market for life-saving therapies."

Why It Matters

The enhanced facility optimizes material flow, personnel efficiency, and product traceability, critical for cell therapy CDMOs delivering GMP-grade materials worldwide. With this investment, Cell-Easy reinforces its commitment to:

  • Faster turnaround times for clinical & commercial batches.
  • Flexible, scalable solutions for CAR-T, iPSCs, and gene-modified therapies.
  • End-to-end support from process development to fill-finish.

About Cell-Easy

Cell-Easy is a science-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in cutting-edge cell therapies. We empower Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies with end-to-end solutions to accelerate the development, GMP manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative cell-based treatments, from preclinical stages to clinical approval.

Comprehensive Cell Therapy CDMO Services

Our expertise covers the entire cell therapy value chain, including:

  • Process & Analytical Development: Optimized workflows for T cells, NK cells, MSCs, HSCs, macrophages, and other immortalized cell lines.
  • GMP Manufacturing: Scalable, FDA/EMA-compliant production for autologous & allogeneic therapies.
  • CMC & Regulatory Support: Streamlined documentation and compliance for faster IND/IMPD submissions.

Why Partner with Cell-Easy ?

  • Modality-Agnostic Expertise: Proven experience across oncology, autoimmunity, and regenerative medicine.
  • Quality by Design (QbD): Rigorous approach to ensure process robustness, scalability, and regulatory success.
  • End-to-End Integration: Guiding cell therapy innovators from concept to clinical trials in France, Europe's leading advanced therapies market, through seamless tech transfer and GMP manufacturing.

For more information on Cell-Easy’s cell therapy CDMO services, visit https://www.cell-easy.com or contact: info@cell-easy.com .

Europe
