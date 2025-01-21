Cell BioEngines Announces Establishment of New R&D Facility to Further Advance Its Platform and Pipeline of Innovative Cell Therapies

Cell BioEngines Joins Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine (CEPM), Expands Relationship with Mount Sinai

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell BioEngines, Inc. (“Cell BioEngines” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a universal ‘plug-and-play’ allogeneic stem cell therapy platform and a portfolio of ‘off-the-shelf’ cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumor malignancies, announced today that it has signed a new lab lease at the Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine (CEPM), launched by the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, starting May 1st. This new space will allow the Company to expand its internal R&D efforts by utilizing the cutting-edge resources that the CEPM facilities offer to further develop its platform technologies and advance its pipeline of innovative cell therapy product candidates. The decision to join the CEPM community builds upon the pre-existing relationship between the Company and Mount Sinai and further strengthens Cell BioEngines’ commitment to the New York City area.

“The decision to establish our presence in CEPM, is a strategic move for Cell BioEngines. It gives us access to a collaborative, complementary group of researchers and core facilities to support the further development of our platform technologies and therapeutic pipeline, opening opportunities for new translational programs in both immune-engineering and regenerative medicine. Our decision is also very timely as the city’s strategy to emerge from the pandemic stronger has sparked remarkable innovation in New York’s biotech and life sciences sector, particularly through advancements in real estate and workforce development. This is a promising sign of growth when considering our expansion efforts. And not to forget, New York is an ideal location for meeting potential partners, accessing a diverse talent pool, and tapping into a broader market—all of which are crucial for the growth of an early-stage company like ours,” said Dr. Ajay Vishwakarma, CEO and Founder of Cell BioEngines.

“CEPM represents a unique state-of-the-art public-private ecosystem designed to support growth and innovation by using engineering and advanced computing to rapidly move forward biomedical and life sciences startups and early-stage companies like Cell BioEngines that are creating the future of medicine. Cell BioEngines is an excellent fit with our research and development foci in regenerative and reparative medicine, immuno-engineering and neuromodulation, and we welcome them into our space. We are looking forward to supporting their needs through collaboration, availability of high-end equipment for advanced manufacturing and quality control, education and workforce development programs,” said Deepak Vashishth, Ph.D., Co-Director of CEPM.

Cell BioEngines will join a list of growing, innovative biotechnology companies at CEPM’s 23,000 square foot facility. The collaborative center continues the longstanding relationship between Rensselaer and Mount Sinai researchers in the field of precision medicine. Additionally, the center will be home to a new doctoral program administered by both RPI and Mount Sinai, allowing Cell BioEngines to leverage the next generation of scientists and entrepreneurs and gain excess to vast clinical expertise and resources at Mount Sinai.

Thomas Burrus, JLL Associate Vice President and member of the firm’s New York City Life Science team, represented Cell BioEngines in arranging its lease. Mr. Burrus added, “I’m excited to support Cell BioEngines’ growth through relocation to a prime Life Science space that offers an exceptional environment for growing companies. With its focus on cell therapy, Cell BioEngines will be surrounded by potential partners and leading research institutions and positioned to build strong partnerships that fully tap into the dynamic New York market.”

About Cell BioEngines

Cell BioEngines is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing allogeneic ‘off-the-shelf’ stem cells and stem-cell derivatives as therapies for human disease treatment. Founded in 2022 by Dr. Ajay Vishwakarma and Dr. Alexey Bersenev and backed by SOSV and part of the IndieBio Class cohort 6, the company has a ‘plug-and-play’ stem cell platform to address donor source availability, cellular potency and scaling complexities in producing clinical-grade cell products. Its lead product is currently in Phase 1 trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies with several preclinical assets in the pipeline focused on solid tumor malignancies. For more information about Cell BioEngines and to get the latest company developments, please visit www.cellbioengines.com.

About CEPM

The Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine (CEPM), created in 2022, is a joint center developed by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. RPI and Icahn Mount Sinai recently announced a joint Ph.D. program in health sciences engineering beginning in the fall semester of 2025. The Center is located at 916 West 54th Street in midtown Manhattan and hosts over 23,000 square feet of wet and lab dry space. The shared space will foster education, training, and collaboration, all aimed at enhancing human health. For more information about CEPM, please visit https://cepmresearch.org/.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a prominent global leader in commercial real estate and investment management, has supported clients in acquiring, developing, managing, and investing in a wide range of commercial, industrial, hospitality, residential, and retail properties. As a Fortune 500® company with annual revenues of $20.8 billion and operations across more than 80 countries, JLL employs over 111,000 professionals who leverage a global platform alongside local expertise. Guided by our commitment to shaping the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, employees, and communities discover a brighter way forward. JLL is the trademarked name of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For more information, visit jll.com.

