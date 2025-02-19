Celerion Expands UK Phase 1 Clinical Research Operations With New Agreement to Relocate to Queen’s University Belfast’s iREACH Health – Clinical Research Innovation Center

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research, proudly announces a new agreement to relocate its U.K. Phase 1 clinical research operations to iREACH Health. This state-of-the-art clinical research center, led by Queen’s University Belfast, in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, is set to become a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s life sciences innovation ecosystem upon its early 2027 completion.









Celerion’s Belfast clinic has a history of clinical research excellence spanning more than 30 years, marked by continual growth, expanding capabilities, and strong partnerships with academic and medical institutions. Relocating to iREACH Health positions Celerion at the forefront of clinical research innovation, facilitating collaboration across government, industry, and academia to advance novel therapies for patients in need.

iREACH Health will be situated across two buildings beside Belfast City Hospital. The clinical research innovation center will include a 100-bed Phase 1 facility designed to Celerion’s specifications, equipped to support its U.K. team, including a highly experienced full-service data management, medical writing, and biometrics group. This team of early development experts specializes in adaptive study design, protocol development, clinical data sciences, PK/PD analysis, and statistical reporting delivering data-driven insights that reduce risk and optimize trial outcomes.

“We’re thrilled to build on our long-standing relationship with Queen’s University Belfast by relocating to this world-class center,” said Phil Bach, Celerion’s Executive Vice President of Global Clinical Research. “Our new home at iREACH Health will enhance the speed and efficiency of our Phase 1 clinical trials, supporting our clients in accelerating drug development timelines.”

Professor Judy Bradley, CEO of iREACH Health, highlighted the innovation center’s vision: “Our aim is to deliver agile, people-centered clinical trials that are innovative, data-driven, and digitally enabled. We are delighted to work with Celerion to advance those plans and tackle some of Northern Ireland’s most pressing healthcare challenges. This partnership with Celerion will help deliver significant benefits for the region and beyond, driving advancements in healthcare whilst supporting economic and social outcomes.”

About Celerion

Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research, offers clients expert-driven services that enable fast, informed decisions in drug development. With over 50 years of experience, Celerion specializes in Phase 1 studies, including first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interactions, cardiac safety, bioequivalence, metabolism, and pharmacokinetics in patient populations. Celerion also provides comprehensive data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and bioanalytical services. For more information, visit www.celerion.com.

