Celebrating Excellence: Life Sciences BC Announces 2026 Award Winners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Sciences BC (LSBC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 28th Annual Life Sciences BC Awards, recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations advancing health innovation across British Columbia. These awards celebrate leadership, innovation and business success, scientific excellence, and the contributions shaping the province’s dynamic life sciences ecosystem.

Award winners will be honoured at the Life Sciences BC Awards Gala on September 9, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. The annual event brings together leaders from across the sector for an evening of recognition and connection. Early bird pricing is available until July 31, 2026. Secure your ticket(s) or reserve a table here.

The 2026 Life Sciences BC Award winners are:

Company & Organizational Awards

Company of the Year: Kardium

Emerging Company of the Year - Biotech: NervGen

NervGen Emerging Company of the Year - MedTech: Sonic Incytes

Sonic Incytes Strategic Partner of the Year: Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL)

Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) Deal / Financing of the Year: Xenon

Individual Awards

Dr. Don Rix Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Ali Tehrani

Dr. Ali Tehrani Milton Wong Community Leadership Award: Brenda Irwin

Brenda Irwin Scientific Entrepreneurship Award: Dr. David Huntsman

Dr. David Huntsman Genome British Columbia Award for Scientific Excellence: Dr. Joerg Bohlmann

Companies to Watch – Recognition Honour Roll*:

Evolved Therapeutics

Incisive Genetics

Integrated Nanotherapeutics

Sustained Therapeutics

ViewsML

* Note: This is not a competitive award category but a recognition of emerging companies demonstrating significant potential within the BC life sciences ecosystem.

“We are honored to be recognized by Life Sciences BC as Company of the Year. This has been an exceptional year for Kardium, marked by FDA approval and the commercial launch of our Globe System, as well as a highly successful financing round that positions us for continued momentum,” said Kevin Chaplin, CEO, Kardium. “As we look ahead, we are excited to build on this progress—expanding our manufacturing capabilities and growing our talented team of over 700 employees right here in British Columbia.”

Life Sciences BC acknowledges the generous support of the 28th Annual Life Sciences BC Awards sponsors:

AbCellera

Acuitas Therapeutics

Aspect Biosystems

Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL)

Evonik Canada

Genome British Columbia

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

St. Paul’s Foundation of Vancouver

STEMCELL Technologies

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 LSBC Awards Gala are available, please contact Sarah Richards, Manager, Sponsorships & Memberships, at srichards@lifesciencesbc.ca.

About Life Sciences BC

Life Sciences BC (LSBC) is a not-for-profit sector association dedicated to advancing British Columbia’s life sciences ecosystem through strategic initiatives at the local, national, and international levels. We drive economic growth in the province by providing leadership, fostering investment and partnerships, collaborating with government, and promoting BC’s world-class life sciences sector.

Rosabel Bong

Marketing & Communications Manager

rbong@lifesciencesbc.ca