CBIH Unveils Cannabinoid-Based Intranasal Platform for Alzheimer’s Research

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Alzheimer's disease is not only a scientific challenge; it is a human crisis affecting millions of patients, families, caregivers, and healthcare systems. Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH) is responding through an intranasal nanoemulsion platform designed to explore new possibilities in neurodegenerative care through cannabinoid-based and natural-compound science.CBIH's invention centers on an intranasal medicine platform intended to evaluate a new route for delivering selected neuroactive compounds in Alzheimer's research. Rather than limiting Alzheimer's research to a single biological target, the Company is investigating multi-pathway solutions for complex neurological conditions that continue to challenge traditional medicine."Alzheimer's disease does not follow a single biological pathway, and we do not believe its complexity can be addressed through a single-target mindset," said Dr. Rosangel Andrades, M.D., CBIH's Director of Research and Development."CBIH is building a new kind of research platform-one designed to bring selected cannabinoid-based and natural compounds into a neurologically relevant formulation and explore their potential across multiple pathways. Our mission is to move Alzheimer's research beyond established paradigms with the scientific rigor, precision, and patient focus this devastating disease demands."The urgency for continued therapeutic innovation remains substantial. In 2026, approximately 7.4 million Americans age 65 and older are estimated to be living with Alzheimer's dementia. In the absence of medical breakthroughs capable of preventing, slowing, or effectively treating the disease, the number of Americans living with Alzheimer's dementia is projected to reach 13.8 million by 2060. Alzheimer's disease and related dementias are also associated with an estimated $409 billion in health and long-term care expenditures in 2026, reflecting the expanding clinical burden, caregiving demands, healthcare utilization, and socioeconomic impact of progressive neurodegenerative disease.Alzheimer's disease does more than challenge medicine; it challenges our ability to preserve the memories, relationships, and identities that define us as human beings. CBIH believes the pursuit of cannabinoid-based scientific innovation is ultimately a commitment to protecting those moments. While the path toward meaningful breakthroughs is long and uncertain, every discovery begins with the courage to ask new questions, examine cannabinoids through a new neurological lens, question established assumptions, and never stop searching for answers that deepen our understanding of one of medicine's greatest challenges.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file atFor more information, contact us at:(214) 733-0868Dante PicazoCEO - CBIHWebsite:X:Instagram:To view the source version of this press release, please visit