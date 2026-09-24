Catalyst OrthoScience Joins Redefine Surgery as Founding Partner in Shoulder

New partnership aims to create a surgical intelligence ecosystem that transforms how shoulder replacement is delivered, measured and continuously improved across the full episode of care

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyst OrthoScience, Inc. ("Catalyst"), a private medical technology company elevating shoulder arthroplasty through surgeon-focused innovation, today announced it has become the founding partner for shoulder with Redefine Surgery.

Building on Catalyst’s leadership in efficient, outcomes-focused shoulder replacement, the partnership expands Catalyst’s role in shaping how shoulder replacement is measured, optimized and continuously improved, unlocking new levels of clinical, operational and economic performance for providers. Together, the companies plan to establish new benchmarks, targeting up to four times more efficiency in procedure time and ten times less technology cost.

The partnership reflects a conviction that the next major advancement in shoulder replacement will not come from a single device or technology, but from the ability to connect data, decisions and outcomes at scale. By bringing those elements together, Catalyst and Redefine aim to unlock capabilities that materially advance shoulder replacement, extending well beyond the capabilities of robotics or surgical navigation alone. The vision is to transform shoulder surgery, helping surgeons make more informed decisions, healthcare systems deliver greater value, and patients achieve better overall care.

"At Catalyst, we've never viewed ourselves as simply an implant company," said Carl O'Connell, president and chief executive officer of Catalyst OrthoScience. "This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing shoulder arthroplasty across the full episode of care. We believe the greatest opportunity for innovation lies in helping surgeons make more informed decisions by connecting information, workflows and clinical insights in ways that were previously not possible. While surgeons are central to that transformation, the impact extends across healthcare, helping hospitals, ASCs, care teams, payers and ultimately patients.”

The companies will develop an integrated ecosystem spanning preoperative planning, intraoperative guidance, workflow optimization, data capture, procedural analysis and future assistive applications. The goal is not simply to introduce another technology platform, but to establish a foundation that continuously learns from real-world experience and helps inform better decisions over time.

"The future of surgery will belong to organizations that can effectively capture, understand and apply clinical knowledge," said Peter Verrillo, chief executive officer of Redefine Surgery. "Together with Catalyst, we're working to create a surgical intelligence ecosystem that helps transform information into insight and insight into action across the full episode of care."

The partnership represents the next step in Catalyst's strategy to advance shoulder replacement through innovation, intelligence and actionable insights.

About Catalyst OrthoScience Inc.

Catalyst OrthoScience is a private medical technology company dedicated exclusively to shoulder replacement. Headquartered in Naples, Fla., and founded by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Goldberg, Catalyst develops shoulder arthroplasty systems and related technologies designed to improve procedural efficiency, consistency, and outcomes for surgeons, patients, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers. Through a commitment to surgeon-focused innovation, Catalyst continues to shape the future of shoulder surgery. Learn more at www.catalystortho.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Redefine Surgery

Redefine Surgery is building Physical AI for surgery. Launching first in orthopedic surgery, the Redefine Platform combines computer vision, artificial intelligence and robotics to deliver a more accessible alternative to conventional robotic surgery. Unlike today’s large, expensive and procedure-specific systems, our platform is designed to be portable, efficient, open and adaptable across anatomies, instruments and surgical workflows. The Redefine Vision System gives machines the ability to see and understand surgery. It enables precise navigation today while creating the intelligence layer for smarter instruments, robotic systems and real-time surgical guidance tomorrow. Every procedure captured by the platform contributes to a continuously improving model of surgical expertise. By the end of this decade, we will build an AI that learns from the world’s best surgeons and transfers their mastery to every operating room.

Catalyst Media Contact:

Nicole Nelson

Media Relations

(239) 325-9976

Redefine Media Contact:

Ignacio Tzoumas

Investor Relations

investors@redefinesurgery.com

(201) 477-8707