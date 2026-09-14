Catalyst MedTech Helps Imaging Providers See What’s Next in Nuclear Cardiology at ASNC 2026

Company to Showcase Expanded Digirad® Cardiac SPECT Portfolio, PET/CT Solutions, Windows 11 Modernization and Nationwide Imaging Service





PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst MedTech today announced it will showcase its expanded nuclear cardiology portfolio at the 31st Annual Scientific Session & Exhibition of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC 2026), September 16–19, 2026, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. At Booth #121, Catalyst will feature Digirad® cardiac SPECT systems, PET/CT solutions, Windows 11 modernization, nationwide multi-vendor service, and cardiac imaging lifecycle support. Guided by the conference theme, "Be Part of What's Next in Nuclear Cardiology," the meeting will bring together the world's leading cardiovascular imaging professionals to explore the latest advances in cardiac PET, SPECT, artificial intelligence, molecular imaging, and next-generation technologies.

At Booth #121, Catalyst MedTech will demonstrate how providers can prepare for what's next through an integrated approach that extends beyond imaging equipment—bringing together OEM innovation, modernization, nationwide service, clinical expertise, and lifecycle support to help healthcare organizations strengthen and grow their cardiac imaging programs.

"The future of nuclear cardiology isn't defined by a single technology—it's defined by access, modernization, and the ability to continually evolve," said Martin Shirley, President and CEO of Catalyst MedTech. "At Catalyst, we're helping providers prepare for what's next by combining OEM innovation, nationwide service, clinical expertise, and long-term lifecycle support in a way that few organizations can. Our goal is to give providers more options and greater flexibility to build the imaging programs their patients will need next."

See What's Next at Booth #121

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Catalyst MedTech's expanding Digirad® OEM portfolio while learning how the company helps providers modernize existing imaging programs, maximize equipment performance, and plan for long-term growth.

At ASNC 2026, Catalyst will highlight:

CorCam™ dedicated cardiac SPECT system (formerly CardioMD ® ), now part of the expanded Digirad ® OEM portfolio

(formerly CardioMD ), now part of the expanded Digirad OEM portfolio Cardius ® Series dedicated cardiac SPECT systems

X-ACT+ ® cardiac SPECT system with attenuation correction

Windows 11 modernization for eligible legacy cardiac SPECT systems

ISO-refurbished PET & PET/CT systems

Nationwide OEM and multi-vendor service for cardiac SPECT, PET and PET/CT systems

Imaging lifecycle management and modernization

Cardiac PET program planning and implementation support

Catalyst MedTech provides cardiac imaging solutions across SPECT and PET/CT, including new and refurbished imaging systems, equipment modernization, nationwide multi-vendor service, and clinical and program support.

Beyond technology demonstrations, attendees will learn how Catalyst MedTech serves as a long-term partner by helping providers evaluate imaging strategies, modernize aging systems, improve operational performance, and support clinical growth through every stage of the imaging lifecycle.

Meaningful Conversations About the Future of Cardiac Imaging

As an ASNC 2026 Industry Collaboration Sponsor, Catalyst MedTech will participate in interactive small-group discussions with imaging leaders responsible for cardiac imaging strategy, modernization, and program development.

Discussion topics will include:

Replacing and modernizing aging cardiac SPECT systems

Modernizing legacy cardiac SPECT systems to Windows 11

Evaluating cardiac PET and PET/CT alongside existing SPECT programs

Protecting imaging investments through lifecycle planning

Leveraging nationwide OEM-trained, multi-vendor service support



Whether organizations are replacing aging equipment, evaluating cardiac PET or PET/CT, modernizing existing technology, or seeking a trusted long-term imaging partner, Catalyst MedTech is helping providers navigate what's next with more options, greater flexibility, and expertise across the imaging lifecycle.

Attendees are invited to visit Catalyst MedTech at Booth #121 to experience the expanded Digirad® cardiac imaging portfolio, meet the team, and See What's Next in Nuclear Cardiology.

To learn more or schedule a meeting, visit:

About Catalyst MedTech

Catalyst MedTech is a leading provider of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions, including SPECT, PET and PET/CT, delivering OEM imaging systems, multi-vendor service, modernization, clinical support, and lifecycle management to healthcare providers across the United States. Through its expanding Digirad® OEM portfolio and nationwide service organization, Catalyst helps providers strengthen imaging programs, improve operational performance, and expand access to advanced diagnostic imaging. Guided by its purpose to provide value and access to advanced diagnostic imaging and related therapies that positively change people's lives, Catalyst MedTech helps customers see what's possible.

www.catalystmedtech.com

Media Contact:

Kate Kinsell

Director of Marketing

Catalyst MedTech

kkinsell@catalystmedtech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/528c342d-8661-4d26-8f03-f22fcf1ff69e