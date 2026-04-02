Catalyst MedTech Announces Acquisition of X3D

Expands OEM Platform and Strengthens Leadership in Nuclear Medicine Imaging

PITTSBURGH, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst MedTech, a national leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions, today announced the acquisition of X3D ApS (“X3D”), the OEM behind widely deployed gamma camera and SPECT systems used in nuclear cardiology and general nuclear medicine. The acquisition builds on Catalyst MedTech’s Digirad portfolio of systems—Ergo, Cardius2 XPO, Cardius3 XPO, and X-ACT+.

X3D, formerly DDD-Diagnostic, is a globally recognized engineering and manufacturing partner under private label to leading medical equipment companies, with approximately 5,000 systems installed worldwide. Known for precision engineering, Danish design, and system architecture, X3D has established itself as a trusted force in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging.

X3D’s flagship cardiac imaging system, CorCam, is recognized for its diagnostic accuracy, operational efficiency, and compact design. Catalyst MedTech’s acquisition also introduces QuantumCam, a general-purpose gamma camera designed to offer a flexible, space-efficient, and cost-effective solution for hospitals and imaging centers seeking to modernize or expand nuclear medicine capabilities.

The combination of Catalyst MedTech’s Digirad portfolio and X3D’s CorCam and QuantumCam creates one of the most comprehensive, versatile offerings in nuclear cardiology and general nuclear medicine. The expanded platform enables Catalyst MedTech to support a broader range of clinical settings while driving innovation across cardiac imaging systems, software, and clinical applications.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our strategy to expand access while taking greater ownership of the technologies that power nuclear medicine,” said Martin Shirley, Catalyst MedTech’s President and CEO. “By combining the proven Digirad platform with X3D’s engineering capabilities and global OEM heritage, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate technology, strengthen our market leadership, and ensure long-term support and continuity for thousands of systems already in the field.”

Manufacturing of CorCam will transition to the United States, enhancing domestic production capacity and supply chain resilience. X3D’s Denmark-based engineering team will remain in place, continuing to manufacture QuantumCam systems and serving as a key hub for innovation and system development.

“We’re proud that our entire organization in Denmark will continue as an integral part of the new Catalyst MedTech structure,” said Admin Ajkunic, X3D’s CEO. “This ensures continuity for our customers and partners, while reinforcing Denmark’s role as a center for innovation and advanced engineering.”

About Catalyst MedTech

Catalyst MedTech is a national leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, delivering equipment, service, and clinical solutions to healthcare providers across the United States. Our purpose is to provide access to advanced diagnostic imaging so that patients get the care and treatment they need. As both an OEM innovator and ISO-certified service provider, Catalyst offers a comprehensive, multi-vendor approach that enables healthcare organizations to overcome barriers and expand access to advanced diagnostic imaging.

The company supports cardiology, neurology, and oncology through advanced imaging technologies, including SPECT, PET, PET/CT, and optimized Brain PET. With one of the largest multi-vendor service networks in the country and a nationwide team of clinical and technical experts, Catalyst ensures imaging programs operate efficiently, reliably, and at scale.

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www.catalystmedtech.com

Media Contact:

Kate Kinsell

Director of Marketing

Catalyst MedTech

kkinsell@catalystmedtech.com