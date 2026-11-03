Catalent Appoints Wetteny Joseph Group President, Pharma and Consumer Health

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalent, Inc., the leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to helping people live better and healthier lives, has appointed Wetteny Joseph as Group President, Pharma and Consumer Health (PCH), effective today. Joseph will lead Catalent’s PCH segment focusing on oral delivery technologies and manufacturing for small and macro molecules, and advanced delivery of self-care solutions, joining Catalent’s Group Executive Committee and reporting directly to Alessandro Maselli, President and Chief Executive Officer. Joseph succeeds Aris Gennadios, Ph.D., who is leaving to pursue outside opportunities after a long-tenured career at Catalent that began in 2002.

"Wetteny is an accomplished leader with a deep understanding of our industry, our customers and Catalent," said Maselli. "His commitment to operational excellence, customer partnership and value creation makes him exceptionally well positioned to lead the next chapter of growth for our PCH business."

Joseph brings extensive global leadership experience and a strong track record of driving business growth and transformation. He joins Catalent from Zoetis, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing financial management, planning, operations, indirect procurement and the company's Human Health Diagnostics business. He previously held senior leadership roles at Catalent, including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and President of Clinical Supply Services, where he oversaw accelerated financial growth and value creation through transformational acquisitions and strategic investments.

“I look forward to partnering with the talented PCH team to build on its strong foundation and deliver for our customers and the patients they serve,” said Joseph. “I share Catalent’s commitment to putting patients first and delivering unparalleled service, and I’m excited about the opportunity to champion our customers’ missions while driving sustainable growth.”

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) championing missions that help people live better and healthier lives. Every product that Catalent helps develop, manufacture and launch reflects its commitment to improve health outcomes around the world through its Patient First approach. Catalent provides unparalleled service to pharma, biotech and consumer health customers, delivering on their missions to transform lives. Catalent tailors end-to-end solutions to meet customers’ needs in all phases of development and manufacturing. With thousands of scientists and technicians and the latest technology platforms at nearly 40 global sites, Catalent supplies billions of doses of life-enhancing and life-saving treatments for patients annually. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

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