Catalent Announces New Board Appointments

Adds three new directors with deep expertise across biopharma and life sciences

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalent, Inc., the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that it has appointed Susan Mahony, Marie-France Tschudin and Tim Walbert to its Board of Directors as the company continues its growth under Novo Holdings’ ownership.





Alessandro Maselli, President and CEO, and Board member of Catalent, said “I am excited to work closely with these new Board members as we drive continued growth as an independent CDMO delivering unparalleled service to our pharma and biotech customers. Susan, Marie-France and Tim are each accomplished leaders who bring the right balance of industry experience and fresh perspective to achieve the vision for Catalent’s next chapter.”

“We are thrilled to welcome these biopharma leaders to our Board, whose expertise in navigating the complexities of the healthcare landscape will be invaluable,” said John Greisch, Chair of the Board. “We look forward to benefitting from their insights in support of Catalent’s mission to develop, manufacture and supply products that help people live better and healthier lives.”

The Catalent Board also includes Jonathan Levy, Senior Partner at Novo Holdings, and Charles Patten, Partner at Novo Holdings, both of whom joined the Board upon Catalent becoming a private company following the completion of the acquisition by Novo Holdings in December 2024.

“On behalf of Novo Holdings, I am pleased to welcome our new Board members, said Jonathan Levy, Senior Partner, Novo Holdings. “Their diverse expertise and strategic insight will strengthen Catalent’s operations as an independent CDMO. We look forward to their contributions as we shape the company’s next chapter of growth and continued focus on improving the lives of patients worldwide.”

The appointment of these new Board Directors is effective immediately and completes the Company’s updates to its Board, which is now comprised of 7 directors.

About Sue Mahony

Sue Mahony is a senior executive with over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. Dr. Mahony served in a variety of senior leadership positions at Eli Lilly and Company from 2000 to 2018, most recently as Senior Vice President and President of Lilly Oncology and a member of the executive committee of Eli Lilly. Prior to joining Lilly, Dr. Mahony served in sales and marketing roles in Europe for over a decade for Schering-Plough, Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb. She currently serves on the board of directors of Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and Zymeworks, Inc., and she previously served on the board of directors of Horizon Therapeutics, plc and Vifor Pharma. Dr. Mahony received a BSc and a PhD from Aston University and an MBA from London Business School.

About Marie-France Tschudin

Marie-France Tschudin is a global healthcare leader with 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharma industry. Until September 2023, Ms. Tschudin was President, Innovative Medicines International & Chief Commercial Officer of Novartis Pharma AG and a member of the Executive Committee. Before that, she held increasingly senior leadership positions, including President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Novartis, Ms. Tschudin spent 10 years at Celgene International in a variety of leadership positions across Europe. Ms Tschudin started her career as a sales representative and then held a number of sales and marketing positions at Johnson & Johnson and Schering-Plough. Currently she is a Board Director for AXA Group and Mars, Inc. Ms. Tschudin graduated with a Master of Business Administration from IMD business school in Switzerland, and a Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University.

About Tim Walbert

Tim Walbert served as the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Therapeutics from 2008 to October 2023, when it was acquired by Amgen for $28.3 billion. Before joining Horizon, he held various executive leadership positions across biotech and pharma companies, including at Abbott, now AbbVie, leading the global development and launch of the multi-indication biologic Humira. Mr. Walbert serves on the boards of directors of Century Therapeutics and Sagimet Biosciences, both public biotech companies, and Cour Pharmaceuticals, Odyssey Therapeutics and Latigo Therapeutics (chairman), each private clinical-stage biotech companies. Mr. Walbert received a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA and now serves as a member of the College’s Board of Trustees.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) whose mission is to develop, manufacture, and supply products that help people live better and healthier lives. Catalent is dedicated to delivering unparalleled service to pharma, biotech, and consumer health customers, supporting product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply. With time-tested experience in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent supports the acceleration of development programs and the launch of more than a hundred new products every year. Powered by thousands of scientists and technicians and the latest technology platforms at more than 40 global sites, Catalent supplies billions of doses of life-enhancing and life-saving treatments for patients annually. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Laura Hortas

+1 (609) 240-7025

media@catalent.com