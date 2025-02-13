Castle Biosciences to Share Data Reinforcing the Clinical Value of Its Dermatologic Portfolio of Gene Expression Profile Tests at the 22nd Annual Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference - Hawaii®

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, will share data supporting its dermatologic portfolio of gene expression profile (GEP) tests at the 2025 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference - Hawaii, taking place Feb. 14-19 in Waikoloa Village, Hawaii.





“As long-standing supporters of the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conferences, we aim to facilitate meaningful conversations on advancing patient care,” said Rebecca Critchley-Thorne, Ph.D., vice president of research and development at Castle Biosciences. “The data we are sharing reinforces our commitment to improving the care of patients with skin cancers through innovative tests that can guide more informed disease management decisions.”

Details regarding Castle’s posters are included below. Posters will be available for viewing in the Queen’s Ballroom 5-6 for the duration of the conference.

DecisionDx®-Melanoma

Poster title: The i31-SLNB identifies patients with cutaneous melanoma who have less than 5% risk of SLN positivity while the CP-GEP does not

Lead Author: J. Michael Guenther, M.D., St. Elizabeth Physicians General & Vascular Surgery, Edgewood, Kentucky

DecisionDx®-SCC

Poster title: Use of the 40-gene expression profile (40-GEP) test to identify immunosuppressed patients with Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) T1-T2a cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) at higher risk of metastasis: Implications for adjuvant radiation

Lead Author: Karina Brito, BS, Department of Radiation Oncology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

MyPath® Melanoma

Poster title: Enabling access to prognostic gene expression profile (GEP) testing for invasive melanoma by leveraging RNA-based testing in the diagnostic workflow

Lead Author: Brooke H Russell, Ph.D., Castle Biosciences, Inc., Friendswood, Texas

Additional information regarding these posters and Castle’s participation at Winter Clinical can be found at the company’s booth, located in the exhibit hall on the Grand Promenade.

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile risk stratification test. It is designed to inform two clinical questions in the management of cutaneous melanoma: a patient’s individual risk of sentinel lymph node positivity and a patient’s personal risk of melanoma recurrence and/or metastasis. By integrating tumor biology with clinical and pathologic factors using a validated proprietary algorithm, DecisionDx-Melanoma is designed to provide a comprehensive and clinically actionable result to guide risk-aligned patient care. DecisionDx-Melanoma has been shown to be associated with improved patient survival and has been studied in more than 10,000 patient samples. DecisionDx-Melanoma’s clinical value is supported by more than 50 peer-reviewed and published studies, providing confidence in disease management plans that incorporate the test’s results. Through Sept. 30, 2024, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered approximately 183,000 times for patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma. Learn more at www.CastleBiosciences.com.

About DecisionDx-SCC

DecisionDx-SCC is a 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to stratify risk of metastasis in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who have one or more NCCN high-risk factors. The test result, in which patients are stratified into a Class 1 (low), Class 2A (higher) or Class 2B (highest) risk category, predicts individual metastatic risk to inform risk-appropriate management and guide decision-making regarding the use of adjuvant radiation therapy. Peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated that DecisionDx-SCC is an independent predictor of metastatic risk and that the test can significantly improve risk-stratification when used with traditional staging systems and clinicopathologic risk factors to guide risk-aligned management and treatment decisions. Learn more at www.CastleBiosciences.com.

About MyPath Melanoma

MyPath Melanoma is Castle’s gene expression profile test designed to provide an accurate, objective result to aid dermatopathologists and dermatologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions. Of the approximately two million suspicious pigmented lesions biopsied annually in the U.S., Castle estimates that approximately 300,000 of those cannot be confidently classified as either benign or malignant through traditional histopathology methods. For these cases, the treatment plan can also be uncertain. Obtaining accurate, objective ancillary testing can mean the difference between a path of overtreatment or the risk of undertreatment. Interpreted in the context of other clinical, laboratory and histopathologic information, MyPath Melanoma is designed to reduce uncertainty and provide confidence for dermatopathologists and help dermatologists deliver more informed patient management plans. Learn more at www.CastleBiosciences.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

