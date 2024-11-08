Castle Biosciences to Present New Data Highlighting the Clinical Performance of DecisionDx®-Melanoma and MyPath® Melanoma at the American Society of Dermatopathology 61st Annual Meeting

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #ASDP24--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, will share new data highlighting the clinical performance of its DecisionDx-Melanoma and MyPath Melanoma tests at the American Society of Dermatopathology (ASDP) 61st Annual Meeting, being held Nov. 7-10, in Chicago.





“At Castle, we focus strongly on continued evidence development to demonstrate where our tests might be able to add value to clinical decision-making,” said Rebecca Critchley-Thorne, Ph.D., vice president of research and development at Castle Biosciences. “Our data to be presented at ASDP support the ability of our tests to provide accurate risk-stratification in patients with confirmed or suspected melanoma, which can help clinicians make more informed treatment and management decisions in the care of their patients.”

Castle’s posters at ASDP will be presented by study author Etan Marks, D.O., board-certified dermatopathologist, laboratory director and primary investigator at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in Delray Beach, Florida, during a two-hour poster defense session on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Central time in the Chicago Ballroom (5th floor).

DecisionDx-Melanoma

Poster 231: The integrated 31-gene expression profile test stratifies recurrence risk within cutaneous melanoma subtypes

MyPath Melanoma

Poster 232: Appropriate statistical methods to assess cross-study diagnostic 23-gene expression profile test performance for cutaneous melanocytic neoplasms

About DecisionDx®-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile risk stratification test. It is designed to inform two clinical questions in the management of cutaneous melanoma: a patient’s individual risk of sentinel lymph node positivity and a patient’s personal risk of melanoma recurrence and/or metastasis. By integrating tumor biology with clinical and pathologic factors using a validated proprietary algorithm, DecisionDx-Melanoma is designed to provide a comprehensive and clinically actionable result to guide risk-aligned patient care. DecisionDx-Melanoma has been shown to be associated with improved patient survival and has been studied in more than 10,000 patient samples. DecisionDx-Melanoma’s clinical value is supported by more than 50 peer-reviewed and published studies, providing confidence in disease management plans that incorporate the test’s results. Through Sept. 30, 2024, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered approximately 183,000 times for patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma. Learn more at www.CastleBiosciences.com.

About MyPath® Melanoma

MyPath Melanoma is Castle’s gene expression profile test designed to provide an accurate, objective result to aid dermatopathologists and dermatologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions. Of the approximately two million suspicious pigmented lesions biopsied annually in the U.S., Castle estimates that approximately 300,000 of those cannot be confidently classified as either benign or malignant through traditional histopathology methods. For these cases, the treatment plan can also be uncertain. Obtaining accurate, objective ancillary testing can mean the difference between a path of overtreatment or the risk of undertreatment. Interpreted in the context of other clinical, laboratory and histopathologic information, MyPath Melanoma is designed to reduce uncertainty and provide confidence for dermatopathologists and help dermatologists deliver more informed patient management plans. Learn more at www.CastleBiosciences.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the ability of the DecisionDx-Melanoma and MyPath Melanoma tests to provide accurate risk-stratification in patients with confirmed or suspected melanoma and help clinicians make more informed treatment and management decisions in the care of their patients. The words “believe,” “can,” “could,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings or may not support the results obtained in these studies, including with respect to the discussion of our tests in this press release; actual application of our tests may not provide the aforementioned benefits to patients; and the risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

