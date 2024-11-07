Castle Biosciences Surpasses 25,000 Test Reports Delivered for its TissueCypher® Barrett’s Esophagus Test

TissueCypher is Castle’s precision medicine risk-stratification test that predicts a patient’s individual risk of progression from Barrett’s esophagus (BE) to esophageal cancer

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced a significant milestone for the Company’s TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test, which surpassed 25,000 test reports delivered since the Company acquired the test at the end of 2021.





“At Castle, improving patient care is central to our mission,” said Toby Juvenal, chief commercial officer at Castle Biosciences. “We are extremely proud to have achieved this important milestone for our TissueCypher test, as we believe it means more clinicians are recognizing the value of the personalized, risk-aligned insights this test can provide, empowering them to make more informed decisions for their Barrett’s patients — decisions that could ultimately prevent an esophageal cancer diagnosis down the road.”

BE is the only known precursor to esophageal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of esophageal cancer.1 Esophageal cancer is one of the fastest-growing cancers in incidence in the United States with a five-year survival rate of just 22%.2 TissueCypher is the first AI-driven precision medicine test designed to determine a patient’s individual risk of progression from BE to esophageal cancer. The test is currently supported by 14 peer-reviewed clinical validation and utility studies that encompass one of the largest sets of BE progressor patients ever assembled.3 In these studies, TissueCypher consistently outperforms pathology diagnosis and BE segment length as predictors of progression, providing physicians with an actionable risk score and a patient’s personalized five-year risk of progression. A low-risk test result can enable the extension of surveillance intervals or a reduction in unnecessary medical procedures for patients, while a high-risk result may prompt increased surveillance or intervention, like radiofrequency ablation, to help prevent a patient’s progression to esophageal cancer.

About TissueCypher® Barrett’s Esophagus Test

The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test is Castle’s precision medicine test designed to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia (HGD) and/or esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE). The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test is indicated for use in patients with endoscopic biopsy confirmed BE that is graded non-dysplastic (NDBE), indefinite for dysplasia (IND) or low-grade dysplasia (LGD); its clinical performance has been supported by 14 peer-reviewed publications of BE progressor patients with leading clinical centers around the world. The test received Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (ADLT) status from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in March 2022. Learn more at www.CastleBiosciences.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

