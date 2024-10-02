Castle Biosciences Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony at Site of New Corporate Headquarters in Friendswood, Texas

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the recent construction start of its new corporate campus and office building. The ceremony will take place on Oct. 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central time at the project site, located at 1500 West Parkwood Avenue in Friendswood, Texas. Local, state and national elected officials are expected to attend.









“We are thrilled to have broken ground on our new corporate headquarters in Friendswood, a place we have proudly called home since our inception in 2008,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “The new, state-of-the-art facility reflects our commitment to our people and the community and is designed to foster a collaborative environment that nurtures our employees, facilitates our future growth and supports our mission of improving patient care.”

The Company’s four-story headquarters building will encompass approximately 80,000 square feet of Class A office space. Unique amenities include a covered rooftop deck providing outdoor collaborative space and a corporate fitness center planned for the ground level. The 23-acre wooded campus has been thoughtfully designed with walking trails and covered pavilions to allow nature respites throughout the workday.

“It was always important to Castle that we design the new headquarters with an employee-centric focus,” said Jason Tramonte, Jr., AIA, IIDA, architect and owner of Tramonte Design Studio, the architecture and interior design firm on the project. “Each detail — from the big-picture campus plan down to the individual office spaces — was carefully planned to foster an environment conducive to a myriad of work styles, whether collaborative or private, indoor or outdoor, or any combination thereof.”

In addition to their Friendswood headquarters, Castle operates clinical laboratories in Phoenix and Pittsburgh.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

