Castle Biosciences’ Chief Executive Officer Derek Maetzold to Participate in Panel Discussion During the 2025 BIO International Convention

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that Derek Maetzold, founder, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences, will participate in a panel discussion alongside other industry leaders during the 2025 BIO International Convention (BIO 2025), being held June 16-19 in Boston. The panel will explore the challenges precision medicine companies face in commercializing innovative diagnostic tests and discuss strategies for navigating today's market complexities while remaining focused on improving care for patients.

Panel Details:

Title: Advancing Innovative Risk-Stratification Tests That Impact Treatment Pathway Decisions: Challenges in Overcoming Barriers to Entry

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Room 251

Focus Area: Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

Session Type: Breakout Session

Moderator: Michael Ryan, J.D., Partner, McDermott Will & Emery

Panel Participants:

Mara Aspinall, Partner, Illumina Ventures

Gillian Hooker, Ph.D., ScM, CGC, Chief Scientific Officer, Concert

Derek Maetzold, Founder, President and CEO, Castle Biosciences



Castle is also a member of the City of Phoenix and Texas delegations attending BIO 2025. For information on Castle, please visit the City of Phoenix Pavilion (1639) or the Texas Pavilion (2665).

To register to attend BIO 2025, visit convention.bio.org.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Source: Castle Biosciences Inc.