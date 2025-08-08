Cassava Sciences Appoints Dr. Joseph Hulihan as Chief Medical Officer

Joseph Hulihan, MD, MSHP, brings substantial clinical development experience advancing novel therapies for TSC-related epilepsy and other neurological disorders

Clinical study for simufilam in TSC-related epilepsy expected to begin in H1 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA, “Cassava”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Hulihan as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Hulihan will devote approximately half of his professional time to Cassava, advising on the clinical development of simufilam, Cassava’s investigational candidate for the treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-related epilepsy.

Dr. Hulihan is an accomplished clinician with over 25 years of experience in industry, specializing in the development of therapeutics for epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Dr. Hulihan previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Marinus Pharmaceuticals and as a senior Global Medical Affairs Leader at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Hulihan is board certified in Neurology and Electroencephalography (EEG).

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Hulihan to Cassava. He brings a keen understanding of clinical drug development strategies for TSC-related epilepsy, with strong connections to the TSC community. As we prepare to initiate the clinical program for simufilam as a potential treatment for TSC-related epilepsy, we believe Joe’s experience will play a vital role in the program’s success,” said Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassava.

“Advancing innovative neurotherapeutics has been the focus of my career, and I look forward to doing so again here at Cassava with simufilam as a potential first-in-class treatment for TSC-related epilepsy,” commented Dr. Hulihan. “I am excited about simufilam’s novel mechanism of action and about initiating a proof-of-concept study in the first half of 2026.”

Prior to joining Cassava, Dr. Hulihan focused on the development of ganaxolone for seizure disorders including TSC-related epilepsy as CMO at Marinus, which was acquired by Immedica Pharma in March 2025. At the Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical groups of Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Hulihan held senior leadership roles in Medical Affairs in Neuroscience and CNS Research. Dr. Hulihan has served as a principal investigator, member of clinical development teams, group supervisor, and study physician on more than 25 late-stage neurology-focused clinical trials and authored more than 70 published papers. Dr. Hulihan received his medical degree from Drexel University School of Medicine, with Honors in Neurology. He also earned a Master of Science in Health Policy from the Jefferson School of Population Health.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments, including simufilam, for central nervous system disorders, such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and potentially other indications. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule believed to modulate activity of the filamin A protein, which regulates diverse aspects of neuronal development. The Company is based in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

