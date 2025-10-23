Cassava Sciences Appoints Dawn C. Bir to the Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA, “Cassava”, the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders such as Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, today announced the appointment of Ms. Dawn C. Bir to its Board of Directors (the Board).

Dawn Bir is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive and board member with a track record of contributing to the successful development and value creation for pre-commercial and commercial biotechnology and life science companies including Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Biogen Inc.), Geron Corporation, and Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Claude Nicaise, MD, Chairman of the Board of Cassava shared, “We are delighted to welcome Dawn to the Board at this pivotal time for Cassava. Her commitment to building shareholder value will be a great asset to the Board and the Company, and we look forward to her contributions.”

Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassava commented, “As Cassava prepares to initiate our first clinical study for simufilam in TSC-related epilepsy in the first half of 2026, we believe it is important to augment our Board with additional strategic capabilities. Dawn’s track record of forging influential relationships with market stakeholders and creating a clear line of sight from the clinic to commercialization will be invaluable to Cassava as we advance the TSC-related epilepsy program.”

Dawn Bir, Independent Director, Cassava noted, “The profound need to deliver a transformative new therapy for TSC-related epilepsy is a powerful ‘call to act’. With Cassava’s first clinical study for simufilam in TSC-related epilepsy on the horizon, I am thrilled to work with Rick and Cassava’s dedicated management team and Board to guide our business and clinical strategies and help bring this much-needed potential treatment to patients and families.”

Dawn Bir has built a career leading biotech companies through critical inflection points—from clinical development to successful commercialization—contributing to significant company growth and industry-defining exits. Ms. Bir currently serves as a Non-Executive Board Director for Geron Corporation (GERN) and Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO). Most recently, Ms. Bir served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Geron Corporation, and as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Reata Pharmaceuticals, where she played a key executive leadership role leading up to its acquisition by Biogen. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Sales at Pharmacyclics, LLC, contributing to the commercial success that preceded its acquisition by AbbVie, Inc. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bir held roles of increasing responsibility at industry leaders including McKesson Corporation, Genentech (now part of Roche Holdings AG), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Ms. Bir holds a B.S. in Biology from Binghamton University.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments, including simufilam, for central nervous system disorders, such as Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and potentially other indications. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule believed to modulate activity of the filamin A protein, which regulates diverse aspects of neuronal development1. The Company is based in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

