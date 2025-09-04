CASI Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases, today announced that David Cory, CEO, will present a company update at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

CASI will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly-traded, biopharmaceutical company focused on developing CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases.

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1, potentially best-in-class, clinical stage, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody which targets a unique epitope and has demonstrated an encouraging pre-clinical efficacy and clinical safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies, and for which CASI owns exclusive global rights. CASI is actively recruiting and dosing patients in a Phase 1 / 2 study in immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). In parallel, CASI recently received FDA IND clearance to conduct a Phase 1/2 study in renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) with plans for first patient in Q1 2026.

More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Ingrid Choong, PhD

650-619-6115

ingridc@casipharmaceuticals.com

