CASI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing CID-103, a potential best-in-class, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for patients with organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the CASI management team will participate at the Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference 2025 in a fireside chat at 9:30 AM ET on November 12 in Boston, MA. CASI will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a public biopharmaceutical company developing CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases.

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1, potentially best-in-class, clinical stage, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody which targets a unique epitope and has demonstrated an encouraging pre-clinical efficacy and clinical safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies, and for which CASI owns exclusive global rights. CASI received FDA IND clearance to conduct a Phase 1 study in renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in the U.S. and plans for first patient in first quarter of 2026. In parallel, CASI is actively recruiting and dosing patients in an ongoing Phase 1 study in immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). In addition, CASI is assessing multiple technologies for development of a stable, high concentration protein solution for subcutaneous injection.

More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Ingrid Choong, PhD

650-619-6115

ingridc@casipharmaceuticals.com

