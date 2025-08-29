SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CASI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases, today announced that David Cory, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3 at 11:30 AM ET in New York City. CASI will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the CASI Pharmaceuticals website at www.casipharmaceuticals.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the live event.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly-traded, biopharmaceutical company focused on developing CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases.

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1, potentially best-in-class, clinical stage, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody which targets a unique epitope and has demonstrated an encouraging pre-clinical efficacy and clinical safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies, and for which CASI owns exclusive global rights. CASI is actively recruiting and dosing patients in a Phase 1 / 2 study in immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). In parallel, CASI recently received FDA IND clearance to conduct a Phase 1 study in renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) and plans to initiate the study in third quarter of 2025.

More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Ingrid Choong, PhD
650-619-6115
ingridc@casipharmaceuticals.com

SOURCE: CASI Pharmaceuticals



