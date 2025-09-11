CARTHERICS WINS ‘MOST PROMISING iPSC THERAPY PIPELINE IN APAC’ AT ASIA PACIFIC CELL & GENE THERAPY EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Melbourne, Australia, 11 September 2025 – Cartherics Pty Ltd (“Cartherics” or “Company”), a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies focusing on high-impact women’s diseases, with lead programs in ovarian cancer and endometriosis, is proud to announce that it has been named ‘Most Promising iPSC Therapy Pipeline in APAC’ in the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards 2025 (APCGTEA 2025).

This award was determined through votes cast by over 10,000 professionals from across the cell and gene therapy community and presented at a ceremony held yesterday in Singapore. The event took place in conjunction with Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia and Biologics CDMO Asia 2025.

Induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived natural killer (NK) cells are transforming immunotherapy by providing a scalable, reliable, and renewable source of immune cells for therapeutic applications. Unlike traditional donor-derived NK cells, iPSC-derived NK cells offer a limitless and consistent supply, and facilitate the incorporation of precise genetic modifications to enhance their therapeutic potential.

Cartherics is advancing its mission to transform women's health through a growing pipeline of innovative off-the-shelf immunotherapies. The Company’s lead product, CTH-401 is the only NK cell product currently in development that incorporates a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) targeting the adenocarcinoma-specific antigen, TAG-72. Cartherics plans to submit an IND application for CTH-401, with the initial clinical indication being relapsed and refractory ovarian cancer, followed by development for endometriosis.

Cartherics COO, Dr Ian Nisbet commented: “We are delighted to receive the Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Excellence Award in recognition of the technology platform and pipeline that we’ve build since founding Cartherics. We believe that our platform has the potential to deliver multiple products to enhance the lives of patients, particularly women who are battling diseases like ovarian cancer and endometriosis.”

In addition to CTH-401, Cartherics is developing a pipeline of iPSC-derived immunotherapies targeting solid tumours, including triple-negative breast cancer. The pipeline also extends to cell therapies for a range of non-oncological indications, further highlighting the broad therapeutic potential of Cartherics’ iPSC technology platform across multiple underserved conditions.