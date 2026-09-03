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Press Releases

Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • A fireside chat at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at 3:55 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10, 2026
  • One-on-one and group investor meetings at Morgan Stanley’s 24th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14, 2026
  • A fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Live webcasts of the fireside chats are expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, Phase 2 clinical development in myositis, specifically dermatomyositis and antisynthetase syndrome, and in Phase 1/2 clinical development for pediatric autoimmune diseases, including juvenile dermatomyositis. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc
Associate Director, Investor Relations
megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact

David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


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