Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

May 14, 2025 
1 min read

FREDERICK, Md., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T entering Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. A Phase 3 trial of Descartes-08 in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis has received written agreement from the FDA under the Special Protocol Assessment process. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc
Associate Director, Investor Relations
megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact

David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


Maryland Events
Cartesian Therapeutics
