Cartesian Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the Upcoming 66th ASH Annual Meeting

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that safety and tolerability data from patients treated with Descartes-08 will be featured during a poster presentation at the upcoming 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held December 7-10, 2024 in San Diego. A copy of the abstract is available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org.

Descartes-08, Cartesian’s lead mRNA cell therapy candidate, is an autologous mRNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (mRNA CAR-T) product candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA).

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Publication Number: 2080

2080 Title: Safety and Tolerability of BCMA-Directed mRNA CAR T-Cell Therapy in Multiple Myeloma and Autoimmune Diseases

Safety and Tolerability of BCMA-Directed mRNA CAR T-Cell Therapy in Multiple Myeloma and Autoimmune Diseases Presenter: Miloš Miljković, M.D., M.Sc., Chief Medical Officer, Cartesian Therapeutics

Miloš Miljković, M.D., M.Sc., Chief Medical Officer, Cartesian Therapeutics Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster I

704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster I Session Date/Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, December 7, 2024, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

In addition, the poster was selected for inclusion in the ASH Poster Walk on Blood Immunology & Cellular Therapy: Advancing Innovations and Translational Insights. The Poster Walk, which aims to highlight cutting-edge emerging science featured at the meeting, will take place on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. PT in the Blood Journal Studio located in the Poster Hall.

About Descartes-08

Descartes-08, Cartesian’s lead mRNA cell therapy candidate, is an autologous mRNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (mRNA CAR-T) product targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) in clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis (MG) and systemic lupus erythematosus. In contrast to conventional DNA-based CAR T-cell therapies, mRNA CAR-T administration is designed so that it does not require preconditioning chemotherapy, can be administered in the outpatient setting, and does not carry the risk of genomic integration associated with cancerous transformation. Descartes-08 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of MG.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is an mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systematic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Investor Contact

Melissa Forst

Argot Partners

cartesian@argotpartners.com

Media Contact

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com