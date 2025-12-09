Carolyn Bertozzi returns to Lilly board of directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) elected Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Ph.D., as a returning member, effective Dec. 8, 2025. She will serve on the board's Science and Technology and Ethics and Compliance committees.

"On behalf of Lilly and the entire board, I would like to welcome Carolyn back to Lilly," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "Carolyn is a Nobel Prize-winning chemist whose work has fundamentally changed how we think about developing targeted medicines, particularly in cancer. As we continue to pioneer new approaches in oncology and immunology, her perspective will be invaluable. We're fortunate to have her back as we work to deliver more breakthrough medicines to patients."

Currently serving as the Baker Family director of Sarafan ChEM-H, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology and of Radiology at Stanford University, Dr. Bertozzi is also an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

She has been recognized with many honors and awards for her research accomplishments and is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences and American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Dr. Bertozzi previously served on Lilly's board from 2017 to 2021.

