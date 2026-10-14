Carnyx Therapeutics Unveils Oral Sleep Candidate CNYX-005 with Preclinical Data Showing Increased NREM Sleep

Preclinical study shows 1.5- to 2-hour increase in total sleep time as Company advances toward clinical development and attracts Chris Brearley, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnyx Therapeutics Ltd. ("Carnyx" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class molecular therapeutics for sleep and retinitis pigmentosa, today unveiled CNYX-005, its lead oral sleep candidate, alongside preclinical findings showing increased total sleep time and non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep in aged animal models.

In the study, aged rats administered with CNYX-005 showed an approximately 1.5- to 2-hour increase in total sleep time compared to the control arm, driven primarily by increased NREM sleep. Researchers measured sleep architecture using continuous electroencephalography (EEG) monitoring.

"Our objective is not simply to induce sleep, but to investigate whether we can support restorative sleep physiology," said Carnyx CEO Prof. Patrick Gunning. "The increase in NREM sleep is particularly interesting because it suggests CNYX-005 may influence sleep architecture, rather than simply increasing time asleep."

NREM sleep is a fundamental component of normal sleep architecture, with deeper stages associated with restorative physiological processes including growth, hormone secretion and tissue repair. Sleep architecture changes with age, including reductions in deep NREM sleep and increased sleep fragmentation.

As Carnyx advances CNYX-005 toward clinical development, veteran drug developer Chris Brearley, M.D., has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Brearley brings more than 30 years of experience in translational medicine, clinical pharmacology and early-stage drug development, including senior roles at Pfizer, Amgen, and Serono. He has extensive experience designing and overseeing first-in-human and early-stage clinical studies.

"These findings provide important evidence supporting further evaluation of CNYX-005," said Dr. Brearley. "We are particularly encouraged by the observed increase in NREM sleep as we investigate the candidate's potential role in restorative sleep. I look forward to helping translate these findings into a rigorous clinical development program and supporting CNYX-005 toward potential clinical evaluation."

CNYX-005 emerged from research into peptide biology associated with sleep regulation and healthy aging, including research involving Epitalon. CNYX-005 is a distinct therapeutic candidate, and Carnyx is applying medicinal chemistry, pharmacology and drug-development approaches to establish efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic profiles.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently reviewed Epitalon and a selection of other peptides as part of its evaluation of substances proposed for pharmaceutical compounding. "There is growing scientific and public interest in peptides and their potential applications in health and longevity, often ahead of rigorous clinical evidence," added Prof. Gunning. "Our focus is on translating promising biology into a formally developed therapeutic candidate through systematic preclinical evaluation and, ultimately, clinical testing."

In addition to CNYX-005, Carnyx is developing CNYX-001, an investigational candidate for retinitis pigmentosa.

About Carnyx Therapeutics Ltd.

Carnyx Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class molecular therapeutics for sleep and retinitis pigmentosa. The Company is building a proprietary pipeline of novel product candidates designed to address unmet medical needs by translating emerging biology into rigorously developed therapeutics. Its lead sleep program, CNYX-005, is an orally administered candidate currently undergoing preclinical development.

Learn more: https://www.carnyxtx.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Carnyx Therapeutics' expectations, plans, outlook, prospects, and product and service offerings, including CNYX-005 and other new product launches and potential clinical developments. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Carnyx Therapeutics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Carnyx Therapeutics: Bailey McLeish



bailey@carnyxtx.com

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SOURCE Carnyx Therapeutics, LTD